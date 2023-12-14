Rincon High coaches approach 500 wins

TechCrunch

If you tried clicking a link on X and got redirected to an error page with spilled ice cream, you're not alone. In owner Elon Musk's effort to completely rebrand every last bit of Twitter to X, maybe the T in the URL was too close to Twitter? There was the time when a group of journalists were personally banned for sharing links to ElonJet, a bot tracking publicly available data about Musk's private jet, but the platform was so broken that these journalists were still able to join a Twitter Space, which Musk and his friend Jason Calacanis joined.