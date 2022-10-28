Rindge police: Man arrested in connection with tire pile that led to crash

Oct. 28—RINDGE — An 18-year-old Jaffrey man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stack of tires set up on Cathedral Road earlier this month that led to a vehicle crash, according to a Facebook post from the town's police department.

Police wrote that the man, who the post on Friday did not name, has been charged with felony counts of accomplice to commit criminal mischief, accomplice to commit reckless conduct and accomplice to commit arson. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the department said.

Police believe they have identified everyone else involved in the Oct. 14 incident, and additional felony charges are pending, according to the post. The police department said in the post that those involved planned to set fire to the tires, but the stack was struck by a vehicle — causing a minor injury to one person — before they could do so.

"We would like to thank the community for its unwavering support as we attempt to navigate through these difficult times," the post states. "Our goal is to make the Halloween season in Rindge enjoyable for everyone and not a dreaded time of year for the people who live here."

The Rindge Police Department had previously posted to Facebook about the incident. In an Oct. 17 post, police said about a dozen tires had been stacked in the middle of the road "for what we can only assume was an intended arson."

The vehicle that struck the pile was totaled, according to the post, which said the tires were set up in the area where a fatal crash had occurred just a few months prior. The department noted that tires, when set on fire, release a thick smoke containing harmful chemicals like cyanide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide.

"These are NOT victimless crimes! These are NOT funny pranks!" the post said. "These incidents could lead to THOUSANDS of dollars in repairs as well as serious bodily injury or DEATH!"

The person who answered the phone at the Rindge Police Department on Friday said police are not releasing any information beyond the Facebook post and declined to let a reporter leave a voicemail for an officer.

The department earlier this week also posted to Facebook about another recent incident in Rindge in which police say a large group of people lit fires at the Rindge Town Common and fired paintballs at the responding emergency personnel.

For about three hours on the night of Oct. 22, the people involved engaged in on- and off-again activities like toilet papering the common, lighting multiple fires, stealing a stop sign, shooting paintballs and doing burnouts, according to the Tuesday post.

That post states that police were able to tell the difference between a paintball gun being discharged and a firearm, and therefore did not return fire with their duty weapons.

"This is a very real and dangerous possibility that could occur as a result of this type of behavior," the post states.

The department has not announced any arrests in connection with the Oct. 22 incident.

