Ring in 2023 with these 60 hilarious New Year's jokes, memes and one-liners

Whether you're ending 2022 with friends, family or by yourself, we all need a little cheer to start off the new year.

Kick of 2023 with a laugh by sharing these dazzling jokes to your social media pages, or use one of our New Year's one-liners to caption your "new year, new me" pics.

New Year's jokes:

Why should you raise your left leg before the ball drops at midnight? So you can start the New Year off on the right foot!

What do you say to the person who didn’t show up to the New Year’s Eve party? I haven’t seen you since last year!

Why is Times Square partying overrated on New Year’s? The organizers drop the ball every year.

Where do herbs celebrate New Year’s? Thyme’s Square.

Did you hear about the guy who started making breakfast at 11:59 on Dec. 31? He wanted to make a New Year’s toast.

What’s a dad’s favorite line on New Year’s Eve? I promise not to make any more bad jokes for the rest of the year!

What did one ghost say to the other on New Year’s Eve? Happy Boo Year!

Why was the jeweler at the New Year’s Eve party? To help ring in the new year.

What did the little champagne bottle call the big bottle? Pop.

Where should you go to practice math on New Year’s Eve? Times Square.

What’s a high-definition camera’s New Year’s resolution? 1080p.

What did one cow say to the other on New Year’s Eve? Happy Moo Year!

What was the caterpillar’s New Year’s resolution? It wanted to turn over a new leaf.

What was the spider’s New Year’s resolution? Spend less time on the web.

What do corn celebrate on Dec. 31? New Ears Eve.

Why shouldn’t you shoplift a 2023 calendar? You’ll get 12 months!

What do cats say on Jan. 1? Happy Mew Year!

What’s a couch potato’s New Year’s resolution? Cancel their gym membership from last year.

What did Adam say to Eve on Dec. 31? It’s New Year’s, Eve.

What is Bill Nye’s real name? William New Year’s Eve.

Why is 6 afraid of 9 on New Year’s Eve? Because 9, 8, 7…

Why didn’t Pluto throw Earth a birthday party on New Year’s Eve? He forgot to planet.

What New Year’s resolution should a basketball player never make? To travel more.

Why should you sprinkle sugar on your pillow on New Year’s Eve? To start the year with sweet dreams.

Why do birds fly south for New Year’s Eve? It’s too far to walk.

New Year's one-liners:

A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other

My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolutions

I remember 2022 like it was yesterday

I already have a date for New Year’s Eve — Dec. 31.

2022 was such a blur, I think my resolution was too low.

My resolution was to read more, so I’m watching a movie with subtitles.

I was going to quit my bad habits for New Year’s, but I remembered nobody likes a quitter.

It’s officially New Year’s Eve, which means you have a few hours to do all the things you resolve not to do next year.

My New Year’s resolution is to get better at pretending to know the words to “Auld Lang Syne.”

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.

Childhood is when you’re allowed to stay up for midnight, adulthood is when you’re forced to.

New year? I just got used to this last one!

Hilarious and relatable New Year's tweets

this year my new year’s resolution is to drink more water than I did last year, which was none — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 2, 2018

hear me out what if instead of kissing someone at midnight on new years we just all collectively scream — chloe ♎︎ (@pradahag) December 29, 2021

"See you next year!" on New Year's Eve is the Super Bowl of Dad Jokes. Congrats to all the guys out there named Rick and Wayne today living the dream — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) December 31, 2017

NYE gonna be a movie fr...



Home Alone — rello 🃏 (@elmachipiao) December 29, 2021

Husband: What are you wearing for New Year’s Eve?



Me: I think sweatpants are good for the 12 foot walk to the couch. — Jawbreaker🎄 (@sixfootcandy) December 29, 2021

my new years plans pic.twitter.com/RpsAeefFGt — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) December 29, 2021

New year, new me *finally fixes that plate thing in the microwave so it rotates* — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 31, 2017

Not having to find a New Years outfit because I’m staying home>> — LAURAIDA (@_lauraidamarie) December 28, 2021

Startup idea: a gym named Resolution that runs for the 1st month of the year, collects subscription fee, then converts to a bar named Regret — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) December 27, 2016

Telling people your New Years resolution so you'll "be accountable" is a great way to find out that no one cares about your resolution. — Donna McCoy (@Donna_McCoy) December 29, 2016

I don't believe in New Year's resolutions, because you can start a healthy habit and give up three days later ANY time of year. — Ari Scott (@ariscott) January 2, 2016

anyone: happy nye



my brain: happy new york ecity — dick snickers (@smithsara79) January 1, 2021

Side-splitting New Year's memes

