Ring in 2024 with these New Year events in San Angelo

Looking for plans to ring in the new year? Plenty of New Year's Eve events are going on in San Angelo.

The events can have various pricing, fees or COVID-19 protocol. Check in with the business if you are looking for additional information. Some venues also have age limits.

The Texas Jamm Band performs on New Years Eve at the House of Fifi Dubois in downtown San Angelo on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Have an event to submit for New Year's Eve parties? Email the details to rosanna.fraire@gosanangelo.com.

Angelo Civic Hall and Fiesta Park

"NYE-Meanwhile... Back at the Ranch" is at 8 p.m. until past midnight at 3636 US Highway 87.

"It’s an old-fashioned Throwdown, Hoedown, Ball, Bash, Pachonga, Jamboree, Fiesta, Fandango, Gala, Shindig, Blowout, kind of thing," according to the Facebook event page. Tickets are $75 each or $150 for two and can be found online. Info: 325-374-6149.

Angry Cactus - West Texas Bar & Grill

Chef's New Year's Eve Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the Angry Cactus-West Texas Bar & Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave. There will be a special five course meal menu with music. Reservations are required. Cost: $75 per person. Call 325-703-6999 to reserve a seat.

House of FiFi DuBois

New Year's Eve Bash with 12 Mile begins at 8 p.m. at The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St. There will be party favors, champagne toast and Texas caviar at midnight. Seating for this show is sold out. Standing room will be available night of show until the event reaches preferred capacity.

Penny Tap House

A New Year's Eve party is at 9 p.m. at the Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd. There will be a DJ and champagne toast at midnight. Info: 325-949-5161.

Riverside Hills Golf Course

Bunkers New Years Eve Bash and Lip Sync Battle is at 7 p.m. at 3301 Riverside Golf Course Road. The winner will receive a two-night stay at Tanglewood Resort at Lake Texoma. There will also be a balloon drop, pool, darts, cornhole, food and drinks. Info: 325-227-8779.

The Martial Pint

A New Year's Eve Vegas Party is at 8 p.m. at The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave. There will be live music, a photo booth, VIP champagne room and more. Call 325-939-2337 to make a reservation.

The Pour House Pub

New Year's Eve Bash is at 9 p.m. at 115 Paint Rock Road. There will be a DJ, champagne toast and balloon drop.

Urban Salt

New Years Eve Brunch and Dinner is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will be served all day at 23 W. Beauregard Ave. There will be themed drinks, party favors, photo ops and more.

VFW

A New Year's Eve dance with Old Hat Band is set for 8 p.m. to midnight on Sunday at VFW, 125 S. Browning St. A midnight breakfast will be served after dance. Cost: $20 tickets if purchased early or $25 at the door. Information: 325-655-6550.

Warehouse 150

New Years Eve Party starts at 9 p.m. at 113 E. Concho Ave. There will be a DJ and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Info: 325-655-4380.

Whiskey River Saloon

A New Year's Eve party is at 9 p.m. at the Whiskey River Saloon, 125 E. Concho Ave. There will be an all-day happy hour, free photo booth, cash balloon drop at midnight, $10 champagne bottles and entertainment from DJ Dub. Information: 325-617-2527.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Ring in 2024 with these New Year events in San Angelo