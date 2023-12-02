Ring of Brodgar: Concerns as visitors caught short at Orkney landmark

The Ring of Brodgar is a famous Neolithic ceremonial site

Concern has been expressed about "undesirable toileting behaviour" at Orkney's famous Ring of Brodgar stone circle.

Councillors discussed the problem this week, including the possibility of providing temporary toilets.

However, they stopped short of committing to install them at the car park at the visitor attraction.

The lack of public conveniences will instead be passed to another committee for consideration.

Tourism brought in an estimated 320,000 visitors to Orkney last year, spending tens of millions of pounds.

Many of them now visit the islands on cruise liners.

Councillors on Orkney Island Council's policy and resources committee on Thursday discussed problems and ways to improve the management of Orkney's tourism industry. This included the absence of toilets at the Ring of Brodgar.

A report before members said: "The increasing volume of visitors to the Ring of Brodgar and lack of toilet provision has led to undesirable toileting behaviour near the car park, which has been highlighted as a key concern.

"It is considered possible, but highly challenging, to achieve a decision on planning in time to enable provision for the 2024 tourist season."

Costs for putting in place, maintaining and cleaning temporary toilets for the main tourist season were estimated at up to £95,000 over a three-year period, and councillors decided not to commit to installing them.

Instead the issue was referred back to the council's development and infrastructure committee.

Built 5,000 years ago, the Neolithic Ring of Brodgar ceremonial site near Stenness is the third largest stone circle in the British Isles.

