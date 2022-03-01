🌱 Ring Cam Catches Apt. Shooter + DMPS Superintendent Resigns

Hello, neighbors! Sean Peek here with a fresh Des Moines Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 61 Low: 35.

Here are the top three stories today in Des Moines:

A Ring home security video helped track down a suspect who reportedly fired shots into the Maple Grove Villas Apartment Complex on Feb. 24. The doorbell camera led to the identification and arrest of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly had an "intended victim," though no one was injured during the shooting. The minor has been charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held at the juvenile detention center. (KCCI Des Moines) On Monday, Thomas Ahart announced his resignation after 10 years as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public School. Ahart acknowledged the job was sometimes "exhausting." He had previously received a letter of public reprimand after temporarily violating Governor Kim Reynolds' order to offer in-person learning options at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. A new superintendent will be appointed before the start of the 2023-2024 academic year. (Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier) As of yesterday, the City of Des Moines dropped its mask requirement for city buildings. City Manager Scott Sanders said the decision was made due to the low-risk level of spread in Polk County. Residents are still urged to stay home if they are sick or experiencing COVID-related symptoms. (KCCI Des Moines)

Looking for a healthy alternative to that mid-week glass (or three) of wine? Our partners at Betera set out to create beverages that were sophisticated and flavorful enough to drink at cocktail hour but with zero hangover risk. (Their motto is “Drink like there’s tomorrow.”) Betera's drinks are designed by a Michelin-starred chef using natural botanicals — they're lightly effervescent, sippable, refreshingly bitter and at home in a stem glass or in a highball on the rocks. Betera offers three recipes — Rhubarb-Hibiscus, Elderflower-Lime and Ginger-Orange. We’ve tried all three and loved them equally — we recommend the mixed case as a great place to start.

Story continues

Betera has extended their 15% discount on first orders to Daily readers, in appreciation for the enthusiastic response so far. Enter Patch15 at checkout and https://bit.ly/TryBetera.

Today in Des Moines:

LGBTQ Day On The Hill At Iowa State Capitol (9:30 AM)

From my notebook:

The Evelyn K. Davis Center gives advice on supporting Black-owned businesses year-round . (KCCI Des Moines)

Looking for a new job? Here are the latest job openings in the Des Moines area. (Des Moines Patch)

Des Moines Police released the identity of Randi Light, 35, who was fatally stabbed in her apartment over the weekend. Clarence Reed, 33, was arrested and faces first-degree murder charges. (KCCI Des Moines)

Loving the Des Moines Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all good for today. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update!

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Des Moines Patch