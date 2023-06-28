Ring camera catches thieves stealing trailer in SLO County. Do you know who they are?

A Ring camera in Cambria caught two people stealing a trailer from a driveway, and now officers are looking for suspects.

On Monday morning, Cambria resident Darcy Cleome Portlock realized the trailer parked in her driveway behind her home on Melrose was missing. Luckily, she said, she had a Ring camera recording.

According to the footage, two people pulled into up to the driveway, hooked her trailer to their truck and drove off. The California Highway Patrol later found the trailer in Cayucos.

Portluck said neighbors found the trailer and blocked it from being stolen a second time until police arrived at the scene.

The trailer has since been returned to Portluck, she said, but items stowed inside were missing.

She said she then posted the footage to Facebook and Nextdoor, where she received information from others that the same suspects had allegedly stolen a motorcycle in Morro Bay and other items from Shandon earlier that day.

“The interaction and involvement of our community here in Cambria and the whole Central Coast was really inspirational and gives me hope for our future,” Portluck said. “Amazing things can happen when people band together and say ‘No’ to things that are just wrong.”

No arrests have been made in the case, Portluck said, and it is unclear where the investigation stands. CHP is the investigating agency on the case and was unable to provide further details.

If you feel you have information that can help the case, call the CHP at 805-594-8700.