A Ring camera stopped a Paso Robles burglary in progress. Now a suspect is on the run

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a woman on suspicion of burglarizing a home Sunday, but her alleged accomplice is on the run.

Police received a report of a residential burglary in progress at the 300 block of Montecito Oaks in Paso Robles around 12:08 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

The resident, who was not home, was alerted to the burglary via a Ring security camera, police said.

According to police, responding officers found an vehicle parked outside the home with a sole occupant inside: Los Angeles resident Eliana Paola Pomar.

Pomar, 35, was in the driver’s seat, the release said.

Police said a “significant number of items which had been stolen from the residence” was found inside the vehicle.

A second suspect fled from the scene on foot, police said, and had not been located as of Monday morning.

A K9 unit searched the area, the release said, and police recovered burglary tools and several articles of clothing that were booked into evidence.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned man who is 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing black pants and black-and-white Nike shoes.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log, Pomar was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary and felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

She was in custody as of Monday morning with a $50,000 bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s online inmate database.

Police said the investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

The Paso Robles Police Department ask anyone with information to call 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper’s 24 hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS” plus information to CRIMES (274637).