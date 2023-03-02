Ring cameras recorded a woman stealing political signs. Pinecrest sleuths want to ID her

Some Pinecrest residents are hoping to uncover the identity of a woman who has been seen on doorbell camera videos stealing “vote no” signs from neighborhood yards amid a contentious election.

Several Ring and Nest cameras recorded video on Feb. 20 that shows a woman driving through neighborhoods in what appears to be a white BMW SUV with the trunk open. In five separate videos, reviewed by the Miami Herald, the woman can be seen pulling up next to a sign, grabbing it from the yard and tossing it in her trunk. She then drives off with the trunk door still raised.

The incidents occurred in the weeks leading up to the March 7 conclusion of a vote-by-mail referendum that could affect zoning.

Pinecrest Friends, which is one of two political committees involved in the election, represents the “vote no” campaign. Ethan Shapiro, the group’s treasurer, gathered video footage from neighbors whose yard signs disappeared and posted them to the popular neighborhood app Nextdoor in the hopes that someone would recognize the woman.

One of Shapiro’s videos has over 10,000 views. But so far, he hasn’t had any leads. The Pinecrest Police Department is investigating the incident, but has not announced any updates on the case.

“The resolution just isn’t there,” Shapiro said of the video footage.

His mother, Lois Marks, was one of the residents who reported that her yard sign was stolen.

“I’m very angry that she would trespass on my property as well as others’. This is not hers to take,” Marks said. “I would like very much for her to be arrested and unmasked.”

Marks said her security camera was blocked by foliage, so she wasn’t able to get video of the incident in her yard. But a neighbor later recalled seeing the white SUV drive down the street earlier that day — a mundane detail that stood out because the trunk door was lifted in the air.

The videos have led to speculation about the individual’s motives.

“It’s a matter of follow the money,” Marks said. “Someone has paid these people to do what they’re doing.”

The “yes” campaign, led by the Concerned Citizens of Pinecrest political committee, has denied any involvement. Its founder Laura McNaughton said “vote yes” signs have been stolen as well, but that the group has chosen not to report the incidents to police.

“Our volunteer residents have never been involved in any way with this type of crime,” she said in an email to the Herald. “To be clear, we do not condone the stealing of yard signs and the person caught on video is not known to us.”

Evelyn Greer, who was the first mayor of Pinecrest, said she and others are considering putting up their own money to offer a reward for information about the woman’s identity.

“As soon as this calms down,” Greer said, referring to the special election, “we’re going to do a reward and a real serious search.”