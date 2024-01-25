Ring is changing police access to doorbell video. These NJ towns had deals with Amazon
Amazon-owned Ring is ending the practice of allowing law enforcement agencies to request doorbell footage from its users, the company announced on Wednesday.
In a blog post, Ring said it is terminating the "Request for Assistance" tool, which will no longer allow public safety agencies like police and fire departments to request footage from users.
Since 2019, Ring had established partnerships with police departments in 30 towns across New Jersey, enabling law enforcement officials to access high-resolution doorbell videos from homeowners who were using Ring devices. This partnership allowed police to request footage from Ring devices within specific areas, covering up to half a square mile and within a designated timeframe.
Ring did not provide a reason for this change, which goes into effect this week.
Eric Kuhn, the head of Neighbors, clarified in the announcement that while the tool facilitating direct video requests is being sunsetted, law enforcement agencies would still have the ability to make public posts in the Neighbors app. This feature allows them to share safety tips, updates, and community events.
Here are some of the New Jersey towns that cut deals with Ring in 2019.
North Jersey
North Bergen
Cliffside Park
Union City
Maywood
Woodcliff Lake
Clifton
Glen Ridge
Montclair
Cedar Grove
Lincoln Park
Caldwell
Fairfield
Essex Fells
Roseland
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Chatham Township
Roselle
Mount Olive Township
Bloomfield
Central Jersey
Metuchen
Ewing
Jersey Shore
Long Branch
Ocean Township
Point Pleasant
Lakewood
Toms River
Manchester Township
Berkeley
Stafford Township
South Jersey
Lindenwold
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ring doorbell video access changes in NJ and nationally