Ring is changing police access to doorbell video. These NJ towns had deals with Amazon

Amazon-owned Ring is ending the practice of allowing law enforcement agencies to request doorbell footage from its users, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a blog post, Ring said it is terminating the "Request for Assistance" tool, which will no longer allow public safety agencies like police and fire departments to request footage from users.

Since 2019, Ring had established partnerships with police departments in 30 towns across New Jersey, enabling law enforcement officials to access high-resolution doorbell videos from homeowners who were using Ring devices. This partnership allowed police to request footage from Ring devices within specific areas, covering up to half a square mile and within a designated timeframe.

Ring did not provide a reason for this change, which goes into effect this week.

Eric Kuhn, the head of Neighbors, clarified in the announcement that while the tool facilitating direct video requests is being sunsetted, law enforcement agencies would still have the ability to make public posts in the Neighbors app. This feature allows them to share safety tips, updates, and community events.

Health: NJ's telehealth rules prevent residents from seeking the best care, suit argues

Here are some of the New Jersey towns that cut deals with Ring in 2019.

North Jersey

North Bergen

Cliffside Park

Union City

Maywood

Woodcliff Lake

Clifton

Glen Ridge

Montclair

Cedar Grove

Lincoln Park

Caldwell

Fairfield

Essex Fells

Roseland

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Chatham Township

Roselle

Mount Olive Township

Bloomfield

Central Jersey

Metuchen

Ewing

Jersey Shore

Long Branch

Ocean Township

Point Pleasant

Lakewood

Toms River

Manchester Township

Berkeley

Stafford Township

South Jersey

Lindenwold

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ring doorbell video access changes in NJ and nationally