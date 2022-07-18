Ring doorbell video shows UPS driver collapse in extreme Arizona heat

An Arizona homeowner is sharing video of a UPS driver collapsing in front of his door in a bid to warn people to stay safe in the extreme heat the state has been experiencing for more than a month.

The Ring video shared by Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shows the delivery person walk slowly to the front door. As he bends down to put down a package, the delivery man falls over and lands in a sitting position, where he sits for a little while before laying down on the porch.

The driver then gets up and rings the doorbell before staggering away.

Enriquez was at work and didn't see the video until the driver was gone. “I was concerned for the fact that he was coming, stumbling to the door,” Enriquez told NBC affiliate KPNX of Mesa. “Had I gotten to my phone sooner, I could have talked to him through my Ring, but he had already left the property at that point.”

Enriquez called police and UPS to let them know what happened.

In a statement, UPS said the employee was "fine."

"UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather. Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contact his manager for assistance, who immediately provided assistance."

"Our package delivery vehicles make frequent stops, making air conditioning ineffective," the statement added.

In 2019, an NBC News investigation revealed that more than 100 UPS employees were hospitalized for serious heat-related injuries between 2015 and 2018.

Sixteen UPS employees at the time told NBC News that they had suffered heat-related illnesses, and that even though the company has heat protocols in place, some managers encouraged workers to keep going even when they are sick.

The high temperature in Scottsdale on Thursday was 110 degrees. Temperatures have soared past 100 almost every day for more than a month.

Last year, Maricopa County had a record-high number of heat-related deaths, KPNX reported.