Ring in the holidays with the Cheyenne Christmas Parade

Nov. 24—The Christmas season often sneaks up on the residents of Laramie County.

The annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade is held the Saturday following Thanksgiving, before locals have had the chance to completely digest Thanksgiving dinner. A majority of downtown Cheyenne is blocked off to make way for a parade of more than 100 elaborate, community-made floats that honor different aspects of the city, its organizations and the people that make them happen.

The parade, now in its 33rd year, begins at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to run for roughly two hours. The route forms a loop that begins on 17th Street, then travels north on Carey Avenue, followed by a right turn onto 24th Street and a crawl southward on Capitol Avenue. Finally, the parade concludes after a brief trip down West Lincolnway.

Most residents are familiar with the night's events, which are an annual tradition. The sidewalks are packed with families and couples, chattering and cheering as horse-drawn carriages, dancers and low-riders, among many other floats, pass by. There's an argument to be made that it's the most spirited event in the capital city, and those who are familiar with it understand why.

It can, however, become a crowded excursion for those who aren't acclimated. For one thing, anticipate large crowds winding along the sidewalks following the parade route in downtown Cheyenne, and don't expect to get a front-row seat if you arrive late — some people arrive an hour in advance. On the topic of seats, be comfortable with standing and walking, otherwise, it would be a good idea to bring a camping chair along with you.

Oh, and dress in heavy winter clothes. Late November is usually when the temperature begins to drop on the High Plains, and this year is no exception. As of this article's writing on Tuesday, the National Weather Service is predicting a low of around 8 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday night. Aside from the not-required, but strongly recommended knit cap, face wrap and gloves, grab a blanket and some disposable hand warmers for the yourself and the family.

If getting around the parade is important to you, consider viewing the events from the outside edge of the street. If you're watching from a spot within the "corridor" between Carey and Capitol, you won't be able to cross the road until the parade has passed, making it difficult to leave, if needed.

Much of this is fairly basic stuff for locals. The Christmas Parade doesn't deviate far from its core offerings, so longtime residents should make it a point to head over to the parade float staging area running along Pioneer Avenue prior to the start of the parade. It's a great time to see the floats up close and meet the people who designed them.

Otherwise, enjoy the unique night of community spirit. It's a celebration that probably couldn't be replicated anywhere else in the United States.

Old West Holiday

Beyond the Christmas Parade, Visit Cheyenne is hosting a series of Christmas events throughout the month of December as a part of the annual Old West Holiday celebration.

Residents might have noticed that downtown is covered in Christmas lights, with the focal point being the elaborate display on the Cheyenne Depot Plaza. The plaza is one of several "Santa Stops" featured in the event, as well as Kringle Ranch at 317 W. 15th St., and Santa's Mailbox at Chronicles Distilling, 500 W. 15th St., among others. See the full list of stops at cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday/santa-stops/.

The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley will commence its Holiday Lights Tours on Dec. 8 and hold them several times a night through Dec. 27. It's the perfect opportunity to get a carefree tour of the best lights in Laramie County from the comfort of the trolley.

There are plenty of other Christmas events scheduled over the coming month, so keep an eye on the ToDo Calendar for the latest listings.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.