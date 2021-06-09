How to watch the 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo, May 21, 2012. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

Skygazers in the northern hemisphere on Thursday will be treated to a "ring of fire" or annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun in line with earth, creating the appearance of a fiery ring.

Just how much of the eclipse will be visible depends on where you are, as most viewers will see only a partial version.

In the United States, the eclipse will occur before dawn for many, but those on the east coast will be able to catch part of it just after sunrise. In New York, the partial eclipse will be visible at 5:32 a.m. ET.

The full "ring" or annularity will be visible in parts of northern Canada, Greenland and Russia, with a maximum eclipse visible in the north polar region beginning at 6:41 a.m. ET and lasting just under four minutes.

If you aren't lucky enough to be near the North Pole, don't worry: The "ring of fire" solar eclipse will be live-streamed.

As with any eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the sun's rays, even if the sun is partially obscured. NASA advises wearing “solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse.”

And while Thursday's eclipse is the only annular eclipse on the 2021 calendar, there will be a total eclipse visible for parts of the Southern Hemisphere on Dec. 4.

