Ring Police Requests

The European Commission has sent requests for information (RFI) to 17 platforms subject to algorithmic transparency regulations under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), it said today. The list of very large online platforms (VLOPs) and very large online search engines (VLOSEs) that have been sent RFIs is as follows: AliExpress, Amazon Store, (iOS) App Store, Bing, Booking.com, Facebook, Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Zalando. "These VLOPs and VLOSEs are requested to provide more information on the measures they have taken to comply with the [DSA] obligation to give access, without undue delay, to the data that is publicly accessible on their online interface to eligible researchers," the Commission wrote in a press release.