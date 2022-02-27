Ring Reunion | Runaway Teen | Paczki Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

A crew responding to a water main break last week in Arlington Heights found the ring.



Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Here's where to find the best paczki nearby before, during, and even after Paczki Day.

She was found Wednesday in the area of Arlington Heights and Hintz roads, according to police.

We round up some of the best fish fries in the area just in time for the first Friday of Lent on March 4.

Police said Chloe Poters is not believed to be in danger and did not leave under any suspicious circumstances.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch