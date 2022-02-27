Ring Reunion | Runaway Teen | Paczki Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Ring Reunion: DPW Returns Missing Wedding Ring To Resident
A crew responding to a water main break last week in Arlington Heights found the ring.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Students Graduate At Miami U
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Paczki Day 2022: Where To Find Paczki Near Arlington Heights
Here's where to find the best paczki nearby before, during, and even after Paczki Day.
Seeking Owner Of Dog Found In Arlington Heights: Police
She was found Wednesday in the area of Arlington Heights and Hintz roads, according to police.
Fish Fry Season 2022: Best Spots Near Arlington Heights
We round up some of the best fish fries in the area just in time for the first Friday of Lent on March 4.
Schaumburg Runaway Teen Last Seen 2 Weeks Ago: Police
Police said Chloe Poters is not believed to be in danger and did not leave under any suspicious circumstances.
POLICE REPORTS
