Ring in the new year with a self-care day using soothing skincare from Laneige, Ouai.

The holidays are all about focusing on others, from gift giving to party hosting. Once the festivities end, you can finally focus on yourself. Add self-care to your list of resolutions and start the new year off right with a day—or several—dedicated to you. We've compiled a list of products to help you relax, refresh and jumpstart feeling the best version of yourself in 2023.

1. This luxurious robe from Richie House

Lounge around in the Richie House robe.

Putting on a cozy robe is the easiest way to take your day from blah to spa. This comfy, plush Richie House robe is like wearing your favorite blanket. Reviewed's tester crowned this the best robe for women, as it has a warm-yet-breathable fleece fabric, deep pockets and a tie that doesn't come undone with movement. Whether you’re cuddling up on the couch or doing an all-out day of relaxation, this robe is a must-have.

Starting at $30 at Amazon

2. This moisturizing face mask from Youth To The People

Hydrate your skin with the Youth To The People face mask.

What would a spa day be without a face mask? The hydrating Youth To The People mask aims to hydrate with squalane and hyaluronic acid as well as brighten the skin with vitamin C. The mask acts as an overnight treatment, which means you can apply it as your last nighttime skincare step and let it work its magic overnight.

$48 at Sephora

3. This hydrating lip mask from Laneige

Hydrate chapped lips with the Laneige lip mask.

Going into the year with chapped, dry lips? No, thanks! The cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask uses antioxidants derived from berries to smooth and plump your pout while vitamin C protects the skin and coconut oil, shea butter and Murumuru seed butter moisturize the lips. Apply a thick layer overnight to wake up with smooch-ready lips in time for New Year's Eve.

$21 at Amazon

4. This set of bath bombs from LifeAround2Angels

Jazz up your tub with the LifeAround2Angels bath bombs.

A hot soak on a cold day after a stressful year—is there any better way to reset for 2023? Well, actually, yes. Throw in one of these golfball-sized bath bombs from LifeAround2Angels to take your bath to the next level. Reviewed's tester adored the variety of scents this 12-piece set offers as well as the amount of fizz they provide and moisture they leave behind on the skin. Plus, the vibrant colors won't stain the bathtub, so no clean-up is required.

$27 at Amazon

5. This sculpting facial tool from Rena Chris

Massage the face with the Rena Chris gua sha tool.

Hoping to incorporate more you-time in the upcoming year? Take a few minutes each day to use this skin tool from Rena Chris. Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty technique, involves gliding the heart-shaped stone across the skin. The technique boasts several claims, including the ability to smooth fine lines, but at the very least, massaging the skin with the stone increases circulation, which in turn de-puffs the face and feels soothing. Follow the tool's included instructions or watch a YouTube tutorial to learn best practices for massaging the skin.

$10 at Amazon

6. This relaxing foot spa from Ivation

Relax tired feet in the Ivation foot spa.

Consider 2023 the year of treating yourself. A foot bath is a luxurious treat that'll make your home feel like a spa. Reviewed's favorite foot spa, the Ivation Foot Massager, features adjustable heat settings, massage rollers and water jets to soothe tired feet. Plus, the handle and splash guard ensure an easy clean-up process.

$90 at Amazon

7. This skin-smoothing scalp and body scrub from Ouai

Exfoliate your scalp and skin with this scrub from Ouai.

Scrub away the old parts of you (literally), with this exfoliating sugar body scrub from Ouai. This scrub claims to gently exfoliate the skin using sugar crystals while simultaneously moisturizing the skin with coconut oil, glycerin and panthenol. You can use the scrub on the scalp in place of shampoo to get rid of product buildup or on body for a head-to-toe experience.

$38 at Sephora

8. This soothing hand mask from Aveeno

Soothe dry hands with this hand mask from Aveeno.

Winter can be particularly cruel to skin. Cracked, dry hands are uncomfortable, but these Aveeno hand masks are easy to use and will have your hands feeling super soft and moisturized. These will give your hands a boost of hydration in a big way thanks to soothing prebiotic oatmeal and moisturizing shea butter. The brand recommends wearing the pair of solution-soaked, disposable gloves for 10 minutes for the best results.

$3 at Amazon

9. These cooling under-eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth

Hydrate under the eyes with these Peter Thomas Roth gels.

It’s time to elevate the cucumber-on-the-eyes trick in your spa treatment. These Peter Thomas Roth gel eye patches help hydrate, de-puff and soothe under-eye skin using cucumber extract, allantoin, aloe and chamomile extract. They also aim to refresh and reduce dark circles using caffeine and arnica. Apply the patches right underneath your eyes and leave them on for up to 15 minutes.

$55 at Sephora

10. This comforting heated pad from UNCN

Relieve aches with the UNCN neck wrap.

No access to a sauna or steam room? No problem. This UNCN microwavable neck wrap isn’t exactly a sauna, but the warm compress will help you relax just the same. It claims to relieve a sore or stiff neck, shoulders or back, though you can use it anywhere on the body. The wrap is weighted and maintains heat thanks to millet, flax seeds and clay beads.

$26 at Amazon

11. This de-puffing ice roller from Esarora

De-puff your skin with the Esarora ice roller.

It may seem counterintuitive to want to put something cold on your face in the middle of winter, but this Esarora facial ice roller feels feels satisfyingly cooling on the skin and acts as a massager that promotes blood flow to de-puff the face. Store the whole roller or just the attachable head in the freezer to get it icy cold between uses. When your face feels puffy or you need a pick-me-up, reach for this tool to massage the skin.

$21 at Amazon

