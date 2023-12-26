Ring in New Year with selfie at ‘disco cowboy hat’ in Fort Worth; fireworks, parking info

Ring in the New Year in downtown Fort Worth Sunday and mark it with a selfie memento in front of the “disco cowboy hat” — dubbed that name by a TikTok user — sitting in the heart of Sundance Square.

The giant hat — sixteen feet long, about 6 feet tall and 12 feet wide — is covered in thousands of small mirrors giving it the look of a disco ball.

“Last year’s NYE celebration in Sundance Square was attended by more than 15,000; and those coming this year are encouraged to arrive well in advance of the midnight countdown,” according to a Sundance Square press release.

Last year’s fireworks display was the first since 2020, another reminder of COVID-19’s many distractions.

“The fireworks show from atop the Westbrook Building will be back this year for the first time since the 2020 celebration,” Ed Kraus, security chief at Sundance, told the Star-Telegram last year. “It will be a great way for our community to ‘tip our hat’ to the New Year.”

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Fort Worth New Year’s Eve party.

Take a selfie in front of Fort Worth’s Disco Cowboy Hat

A very Texas selfie prop. This giant mirrored cowboy hat sits in the heart of Sundance Square. You can’t miss it.

“A tip-of-the-hat to the NEW YEAR, a new photo-selfie ‘Cowboy Hat’ will be unveiled in Sundance Square’s plaza” the Sundance Square press release states.

When does the Fort Worth New Year’s Eve party begin?

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Sunday and is expected to last until 1 a.m. Monday.

The party will feature music from Quimikoz (6-8:45 p.m.), Ice House (9:15-11:15 p.m. and DJ Danny West (in between band breaks and from 11:15 p.m.-1 a.m.).

There will be food trucks and beverage bars. Street entertainment includes a western trick roper, mimes, jugglers, aerialists and stilt walkers.

What time is the fireworks display?

Fireworks will punctuate the evening’s countdown to 2024 at midnight.

Is parking at the New Year’s Eve party at Sundance Square free?

The organizers of this year’s New Year’s Eve party in downtown Fort Worth point to the thousands who came to the Sundance Square shindig last year to ask people to plan ahead.

There will be both free and paid parking options this year.

Also, Sundance Square Garage #3 at 345 W 3rd Street will have free parking until 3 a.m. Monday.