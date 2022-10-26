Ring video footage captures two male suspects stealing a cargo trailer

Surveillance video captures two male suspects in a Chevrolet Silverado stealing a cargo trailer, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Troy, Ohio (MCSO) social media page.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies recently reported a theft of a cargo trailer in the 7000 block of E. U.S. Route 36, the spokesperson said.

Ring footage shows two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000′s Chevrolet Silverado tan or gold in color stealing the trailer, the spokesperson said.

Another theft of a trailer in Bethel Township was also recently reported by MCSO, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Derek Stephenson at 937-440-6085 or through email at dstephenson@miamicountyohio.gov., the spokesperson said.

Anonymous tips can be left here.



