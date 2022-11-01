Ringbrothers Brings 1200-HP K5 Blazer and 1000-HP 1969 Strode Camaro to SEMA

Ringbrothers

Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last.

Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck. It uses a narrowed, lengthened version of the original Chevy truck cab on which its based, supplemented by a one-off chassis and plenty of carbon fiber pieces, including a one-piece carbon fiber belly pan. Under the hood sits a 510 cubic-inch LS V-8 from Goodwin Racing Engines making 1000 hp while running on race gas. It gets power to the rear wheels via a 4L80 automatic transaxle built by Bowler Performance.

Underneath the skin of the Enyo you'll find custom Öhlins coilovers and six-piston Brembo brakes. They're shrouded by bespoke HRE wheels with centerlocks, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sports up front and Bridgestone Potenzas in the rear.

The next build is equally as cool and leans deeply into the muscle truck fantasy. Called the 1972 K5 Blazer, it's even more powerful, boasting an incredible 1200 hp from its supercharged 6.8-liter LS3 built by Wegner Motorsports. Like the Enyo, it uses a Bowler-built 4L80 to get power to the road, this time through Dana axles front and rear. There's a custom chassis underneath the body from Roadster Shop, held up by Fox Racing coilovers and another set of custom HREs.

The coolest part of this build, though, is the interior. Put together by Upholstery Unlimited, the lattice-like seats give the whole truck an ultra-cool outdoorsy vibe. There's also a custom steering wheel designed by Ringbrothers and sharp-looking gauges from Dakota Digital.

Next up is the Patriarc 1969 Ford Mustang. This beautiful beast took no less than 5000 hours to build, and sure looks the part of a top-tier SEMA build. Inside the engine compartment you'll find a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.2-liter V-8 crate engine making 580 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual, getting power to the rear via a Ford nine-inch rear end built by Strange Engineering.

Like the Blazer, this Mustang's chassis is from Roadster Shop, with Penske Racing coilovers and sway bar end links out of C6 Corvette. There are HRE wheels wrapped in Pilot Sport 4S tires, along with six-piston Baer brakes at all four corners.

Last but not least is the Strode 1969 Chevy Camaro. To no one's surprise, it's packing a Chevy crate motor underneath, specifically a supercharged LS3 built by Wegner Motorsports. It makes an astonishing 1010 hp, and like the Mustang, it gets torque to the wheels through a T-56 and a built nine-inch rear end.

The wheels are—you guessed it—HREs, wrapped in the same Michelins found on the Mustang. There are also six-piston Baer brakes here, along with a Detroit Speed front subframe, Roadster Shop suspension components, and QA1 MOD Series coilovers.

