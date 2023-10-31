Ringbrothers Builds Insane Supercharged Z06-Powered Rolls-Royce for SEMA

The Ringbrothers are SEMA Show royalty at this point, routinely creating some of the most exciting and extreme builds to hit the convention center floor. Befitting of that royal status, the team has stepped outside of the land of pony cars and pickups for 2023 and gone upmarket. Known as Paramount, this modified 1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II is perhaps the king of inconspicuous performance and luxury thanks to its 640-horsepower heart.

Unlike most Ringbrothers builds, you might not be able to immediately identify Paramount as a pro-touring custom. That’s largely due to the fact that the team opted to leave the exterior of the luxury sedan unchanged, with repairs done to bring it back to factory spec. A Ringbrothers badge sits on the trunk lid, but that’s your only real hint at the work beneath the “White as Fluff” skin. Underneath that bodywork sits a customer steel chassis from Roadster Shop, complete with boxed frame rails, a RideLine front suspension, a four-bar rear suspension, and two-piece control arms fabricated in-house. Other highlights include sway bars with C6 Corvette end links, as well as Fox RS SV 6-inch coilovers at all four corners.

The star of the show is a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine from Chevrolet, which provides 640 hp and 635 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed Bowler Tru-Street automatic gearbox, which sends power to a Strange Engineering Ford 9-inch rear end by way of a carbon driveshaft. A set of 15-inch Baer Brakes rotors with six-piston calipers help wrangle all of that power, and are nicely hidden by a set of 18-inch EVOD Industries wheels. The custom rollers were designed to mirror the factory look, and even retain the famous gyroscopic center caps.

The interior of any Rolls-Royce is always a place to behold, but that’s particularly true of this one-off. The Ringbrothers worked with Sean Smith Designs to completely recreate the space, complete with gorgeous leather work and more modern wood detailing. The floor pans were even changed to allow for more passenger space and comfort. Every item looks properly fit for a Rolls-Royce, which is a difficult standard to meet. There are even 1000 LEDs stitched into the headliner, because you simply can’t have a Rolls without a starlight ceiling these days.

While this isn’t the first time that Ringbrothers has stepped away from pony cars, it is refreshing to see their talents applied to another segment. The Silver Cloud II isn’t the most sought-after product that Rolls-Royce has built, but we’re sure more than a few folks will be shopping for them after gazing at this unique pro-tourer.

