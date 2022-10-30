RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) one-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock climbs 4.0% this past week

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 86% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down79% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the last year has been tough for RingCentral shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

RingCentral isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, RingCentral increased its revenue by 33%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 86%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think RingCentral will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, RingCentral shareholders did even worse, losing 86%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with RingCentral .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

