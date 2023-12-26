Ringing in 2024: Here are five fun ways to spend your New Year's night in Greenville.

Are you looking for new ways to ring in the New Year with family and friends?

How about trying a comedy battle royale, or a cozy pajama party featuring a gourmet breakfast dinner? We have also listed places for partygoers to celebrate featuring rooftop skyline views.

Here are five fun ways to spend your New Year's night:

∎ Reedy River Grand Ball-NYE 2024, Greenville, Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. -1 a.m.

This black-tie optional New Year's event at the Hyatt Regency offers three ballrooms with sound stages. There will be unlimited food and drinks, hotel room packages, champagne-pouring aerialists and photo ops. General admission is $125, with prices varying for different packages. For tickets, click here.

∎ King of the Year: Family Friendly Competitive Improv Games (NYE Edition), Greenville, Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-7:15 p.m.

Spend New Year's Eve laughing with the Alchemy Comedy Theater and watch the stage turn into a comedy battle royale. All-star players will compete in games ABC, New Choice and Sounds Like a Rap during the special edition of the King of the Mountain show. Players will be eliminated and give way to 2023's King of Comedy. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased, here.

∎ New Year's Glow Night, Greenville, Sunday, Dec. 31, 6:05 p.m.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team presents a New Year's Glow Night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as they face the Florida Everglades. There will be glow-in-the-dark jerseys, a glow stick giveaway and postgame fireworks on ice. Tickets are $28 and can be found at the link.

∎ Juniper New Year's Eve Rooftop Gala, Greenville, Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Take in the skyline views at Juniper as you dance the night away during a premiere Greenville NYE celebration. The all-inclusive gala will feature a premium open bar and bites, top live entertainment and VIP available skyline views. Pricing for tickets ranges from $175-$400.

∎ New Year's Eve Pint Station Pajama Party 2024, Easley, Sunday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy New Year's in pajamas at the Pint Station. The event will include a gourmet breakfast for dinner by EleMent, dance and karaoke, champagne toast, and balloon drop. Tickets range from $65-$75.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Ringing in 2024: Here are five fun ways to spend New Year's Eve.