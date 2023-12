Ringing in 2024: New Year's Eve photos from around the world

Around the world, people are gathering to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024.

Sydney and Auckland are among the first major cities to mark the new year with grand firework displays.

In New York City, the NYPD has heightened security for the famed Times Square ball drop following Hamas' attack on Israel, CBS New York reported. Despite added safety measures, the FBI said there is no credible threat to New York City, according to CBS New York.

Here are some photos from New Year's celebrations from around the globe:

A couple is wearing 2024 headbands to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. / Credit: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Visitors throng the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on the eve of New Year on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

A man is wearing a 2024 headband while watching fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to mark the arrival of the year 2024 in Hong Kong, China, on Jan. 1, 2024. / Credit: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thai people and Buddhist monks are chanting during an auspicious prayer rite to welcome the upcoming new year at Wat Pathum Wanaram temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A woman poses for a photo wearing a Happy New Year headpiece at Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. / Credit: R.Bintang / Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. / Credit: roni bintang / Getty Images

An aerial view shows people gathering at Sudirman Street during Car Free Night to celebrate New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 1, 2024. / Credit: Firdaus Wajidi/Anadolu via Getty Images

People attend the celebration party while waiting for the fireworks show to light up Taipei's sky and Taipei 101 during New Year's Eve celebrations just after midnight at Xinyi District, Taipei on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu via Getty Images

Palestinian girls are writing ''2024'' in the sand during the last sunset of the year in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iron Flower Performance is seen during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Foshan, Guangdong, China on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

Citizens and tourists who want to enter the new year in Taksim district are seen in Istanbul, Turkey on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: Hakan Akgün/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two tourists are posing in the shape of hearts to celebrate the New Year at the Western Journey Paradise in Huai'an, China, on Dec. 31, 2023. / Credit: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

