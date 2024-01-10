Ringing in the holiday spirit: Salvation Army of Augusta kettles raise more than $230,000

FILE - Brianna Hare, 13, left, and E'Myah Cobbins, 13, ring their bells for the Salvation Army in front of the Kroger on Washington Road in on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Over this past holiday season, many Salvation Army of Augusta volunteers were seen outside in the cold, ringing bells and collecting donations in their red kettle for weeks on end. All of that hard work paid off.

The local Salvation Army surpassed its $225,000 goal for this year's Red Kettle Campaign raising $235,236, according to Salvation Army spokesperson Janelys Villalta.

This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Salvation Army of Augusta. Director of Development Derek Dugan said this will help them provide food, clothing, shelter and casework for those in need. Salvation Army's area commander Maj. Jonathan Raymer said the generosity of so many volunteering as well as donating makes it possible to make a difference every day.

For those who don't want to wait until next Christmas to donate, they can do so at donateaugusta.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Salvation Army of Augusta Red Kettles Campaign raises $235,236