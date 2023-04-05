Ringleader charged in two murders pleads in massive Columbus street gang case

The ringleader of a Columbus street gang called 4MG was among a set of suspects who pleaded guilty Wednesday in a massive case involving murders, robberies and other felonies.

Reginald Jamal Jackson, 32, whose aliases include “El Dorado Red,” “Landlord,” and “Da Mayor of the City,” established the gang in 2016 to traffic drugs, before the group was linked to a series of 2017 crimes, authorities said.

Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of malice or deliberate murder and other charges before Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters, who sentenced him to life in prison plus 45 years. His other offenses included racketeering, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson, concealing a death and home invasion, plus gang, gun and drug violations.

Investigators said 4MG was a “hybrid” association linked to the Gangster Disciples and affiliated with Folk Nation, a gang alliance formed in the 1980s. The gang operated an open market for illegal drugs at Cusseta Road Apartments, 2613 Cusseta Road, a 12-unit complex where the gang leaders collected rent from their associates.

On July 7, 2017, Jackson and other 4MG members at 2:20 a.m. went to Brandon Scott’s apartment on Rigdon Road to rob him of drugs and money. They started shooting at Scott and two others when they got there, and Scott, 34, died inside the apartment. Another victim hit in the head was left with permanent brain damage.

The following July 10 at the Cusseta Road Apartments, Jackson gunned down Michael Fleming during an argument, shooting the 34-year-old in the leg and head in front of other gangsters. Jackson then told his associates to put Fleming’s body in a stolen Pontiac G6, drive the car to Harbison Court and set it afire. He also ordered blood cleaned up in the apartment’s parking lot.

Police found the burning car with Fleming’s body in the trunk at 5:30 a.m. that day.

Fleming’s homicide led to another shooting at the apartments, leaving a woman with permanent brain damage as Jackson tried to eliminate two people who witnessed the execution. On July 20, at 5:20 a.m., Jackson and an accomplice broke into their apartment and started shooting, maiming one who was hit in the head.

Story continues

During Jackson’s sentencing Wednesday, a victim’s advocate read a statement on behalf of one of Scott’s relatives, who wrote that the victim was “a kind and charming young man,” and called Jackson a “killing machine” who cared nothing for others’ lives.

Peters echoed that during the sentencing. “You’ve caused a lot of damage. You’ve caused a lot of pain,” the judge said. “I agree with the letter: You’re a killing machine.”

Jackson said he had no statement to make to the court.

“Adios,” the judge said as deputies led Jackson away.

The sentencing hearing was held at the Columbus Ice Rink off Fourth Street to provide sufficient space to accommodate and adequately secure the 18 suspects involved in the case.

The state appointed a special prosecutor to handle the case, Lance Cross of DeKalb County, who praised the work of Columbus police and Muscogee County sheriff’s investigators who pursued the complicated probe, which included this series of armed or attempted armed robberies the gang perpetrated: