Ringleader of conspiracy to kill police informant sentenced to 24 years

Larry Blackstock was apprehended April 19, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. He was wanted on Wayne County warrants for conspiracy to commit murder and failure to appear.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Larry Blackstock didn't want to go to prison.

So, he recruited Ryan Carpenter and Bradi Louden to kill a police confidential informant who was testifying against him in a drug-dealing case. Rather than keeping him out of prison, however, that will keep him incarcerated for much, much longer.

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers thwarted the plot to drug the informant with a deadly overdose and arrested Carpenter and Louden when they arrived at a liquor store where they expected to meet the informant. They and Blackstock were charged with Level 2 felony conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 20, a Wayne County jury returned a guilty verdict against Blackstock on his charge, and Monday afternoon, Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Blackstock to 24 years of incarceration. With the maximum good-time credit, Blackstock would serve 18 years of that time, plus he already has served a three-year sentence after being convicted of the original Level 5 felony drug-dealing charge.

According to his Indianapolis attorney, Dana Childress-Jones, Blackstock maintains his innocence, and he plans to appeal. Todd appointed Peter Capofari as his appellate counsel.

Todd's sentence, which is 6½ years longer than the advisory sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction, followed his denial of two Childress-Jones motions that delayed sentencing from the original Sept. 16 date. She asked Todd to set aside the jury's guilty verdict and grant Blackstock a new trial and to compel the prosecution to provide information about Louden being driven past Blackstock's residence to identify it.

Childress-Jones claims Blackstock did not receive a fair trial because of Detective Mark Ward's testimony about the drive-by identification, testimony Childress-Jones says was surprising and is false, and because Todd allowed the prosecution to show the all-white jury a photo of Blackstock, who is Black, with dreadlocks. Blackstock was wearing short hair and a suit during trial, and Childress-Jones said the photo prejudiced the jurors by showing Blackstock as a stereotypical Black drug dealer.

Childress-Jones told Todd that Blackstock was not entitled to a perfect trial, but that he was entitled to a fair trial.

During trial, Childress-Jones hammered at Louden's misidentification of the house where she and Blackstock discussed the murder plot. She was trying to discredit Ward's testimony when he mentioned the drive-by identification when questioned by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green, who said she learned about it during a pre-trial interview. Green responded to Childress-Jones' email requests by indicating there is neither a record nor notes about when the drive-by occurred or which officers drove Louden.

Childress-Jones said that the testimony was an ambush and that she does not believe it's true. Green and Todd both noted that Childress-Jones did not question Ward further about the identification or object to the testimony at the time and she had not deposed Ward prior to trial. Green attributed that to Childress-Jones' trial strategy, which, she said, should not result in a new trial.

"I don't see a trial of ambush here," Todd said.

The prosecution entered Blackstock's photo to represent how he looked at the time of the murder plot and explain references to him by his "Dread" nickname. Childress-Jones opposed in a sidebar with Todd the jury seeing the photo, but she did not formally object on the record.

Green said that Childress-Jones is judging witness credibility, which is the jury's role, and that there's sufficient evidence to uphold the jury's conviction.

Todd also said that judging witness credibility is "the province of the jury" and that there is sufficiency of evidence for a guilty verdict. He found no merit in Childress-Jones' motions, then proceeded to sentencing.

Childress-Jones asked for a sentence no more severe than what Carpenter received after a jury convicted him. Carpenter was sentenced Dec. 13, 2021, to 19 years of incarceration with five years suspended to probation. He is serving his sentence at the Putnamville Correctional Center, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records. The Indiana Court of Appeals recently affirmed his conviction.

Green cited Blackstock's criminal history of 14 felony convictions, seven misdemeanor convictions and two probation violations, the fact that he entered the conspiracy while on bond in the drug-dealing case, that the intended victim was a witness in his case and his conduct violations accrued in jail as aggravating circumstances. She asked for a 26-year sentence.

When announcing the sentence, Todd noted that it's not proper to compare co-defendants' sentences. The judge agreed that Blackstock's criminal history, his violation of bond conditions and his jail behavior aggravated the sentence, settling on the 24 years.

Louden, who testified against both Carpenter and Blackstock, has reached a plea agreement in her case and is scheduled to plead guilty and receive her sentence Jan. 26.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Ringleader of plot to kill police informant sentenced to 24 years