Ringleader pleads guilty in 'The Boys' pot robbery scheme

Aug. 31—A California man has admitted to his role orchestrating a 2019 home invasion robbery that targeted marijuana growers in Eagle Point, and for his role planning a robbery with undercover federal agents in a 2020 sting involving a method he called "The Boys," in which thieves would dress up as law enforcement.

Shannon Christopher Harrop, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene to federal charges of interference with commerce by robbery, as well as using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a plea agreement co-signed by Harrop, his lawyer Clayton Lance of St. Helens and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato, who prosecuted the case, Harrop admit to his role in a Nov. 2, 2019, Eagle Point robbery that culminated with a co-defendant leading police on a high-speed chase across three counties in a BMW sedan that Harrop had rented.

He also admitted to his role in July 2020 of planning a robbery of more than 700 pounds of marijuana with undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.

The undercover agents reportedly pretended to be jilted Southern Oregon pot growers.

Harrop was arrested July 14, 2020, at a Medford area self-storage facility. Seized as evidence during the arrest was a pile of Army surplus handcuffs, guns and fake police gear to be used for the planned heist.

The plan was for co-suspects, including Derrick Franklin and Delander Edward Moore, to collect marijuana from a stash house while the occupants were down on the ground on the belief a search warrant was being served.

The robbery and robbery conspiracy charges to which Harrop pleaded guilty each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years and fines of $250,000. The firearms charge carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum seven-year prison sentence followed by post-prison supervision.

As terms of the plea agreement, Harrop will forfeit his interest in four firearms seized during the sting: a Glock .40-caliber pistol, an Iver Johnson 12-gauge shotgun, a Kimber 9 mm pistol and a Walther .380-caliber pistol.

Federal prosecutors said they will seek the lower end of a sentencing guideline range as long as Harrop commits no further crimes leading up to an as-yet unscheduled sentencing hearing.

