'Ringleader' sentenced to 15 years for orchestrating shootings, drug trafficking

PROVIDENCE – A Superior Court judge this week sentenced a North Providence man authorities cast as the ringleader behind narcotics trafficking and the shootings of rival gang members to serve 15 years in prison.

Janssye Toucet, 35, pleaded guilty this week to 22 felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, committing a drive-by shooting, and possession of a firearm after having previously been convicted of a crime of violence, among other charges.

Judge Robert D. Krause on Tuesday sentenced Toucet to 35 years in prison, with 15 years to serve, plus a 20-year suspended term and 35 years probation.

According to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, Toucet played a central role in a gang-related narcotics trafficking operation and several connected shootings in Providence in 2019.

His arrest came after a year-long joint investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, federal authorities and the Providence police dubbed Operation Heat. Authorities executed 45 search warrants on cars, homes and electronic devices; seized four firearms, $48,315 in cash and cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, and intercepted 18,794 calls and texts, producing evidence of Toucet’s key role in the conspiracy.

As investigators listened in, Toucet and his associates discussed, and sometimes plotted, robberies, home invasions and the sale of guns and drugs, the state police said.

Toucet admitted to orchestrating two shootings in Providence. One happened May 20, 2019, at Club Seven on Spruce Street. At around 1:10 a.m. two suspects drove up to the club, exited their vehicle, and fired 21 rounds from a .45 caliber firearm, seriously injuring two people.

Toucet supplied the firearm used in the shooting and directed his associates, according to Brian Hodge, spokesman for Neronha’s office.

A second shooting occurred weeks later, when Toucet and others plotted to shoot gang rivals near the El Patio nightclub on Public Street in Providence. Toucet and his associates followed their targets after they left the club, precipitating a barrage of gunfire on the city streets that left one injured and a bullet penetrating a neighboring home on Stanwood Street.

Story continues

The Providence Police Department later recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine containing 21 rounds that belonged to Toucet, Hodge said.

That same day, Toucet, and his associates attempted a plan to shoot a rival gang member, but investigators from the state and Woonsocket police intervened and apprehended several suspects at an apartment in Woonsocket, where they seized a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

According to Hodge, the police also developed evidence between April and June 2019 that Toucet and his associates conspired on multiple occasions to traffic large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl pills and cocaine.

In February, Toucet’s accomplice, Luis Munoz Mercado, was convicted of 30 felony counts stemming from his role in the narcotics trafficking operation. He was sentenced to serve nine years.

State Police Detective Lieutenant Derek Melfi and Assistant Attorneys General James Baum and Joseph McBurney led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Janssye Toucet sentenced to 15 years for orchestrating shootings, drug trafficking