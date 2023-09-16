Ringling College of Art opens new eSports arena for students

Jessie Mu, center, a sophomore Gaming Art major at Ringling College of Art and Design, tests a puzzle-solving video game titled, "Echo of Death" designed by senior Gaming Art major Zimu Ding, right. The event kicked off the official opening of the schools first dedicated eSports arena.

The Ringling College of Art and Design opened its new eSports arena Sept. 13 with video gaming demonstrations by the college’s Game Art majors and the JV and varsity eSports teams, the Ringling Rollers. The 1,200 square-foot space was previously a meeting area for student groups and clubs on the first floor of the Ann and Alfred Goldstein Hall. A better location was found for the meeting rooms, allowing the school to create its first dedicated space for video gaming. The space has 10 dedicated, high-end gaming PC stations and four gaming console stations, each with a 83” television, XBOX Series X, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The JV and varsity team members have scheduled practice times in the arena and there are open times when any student can play. And there’s room for spectators.

Members of Ringling College of Art and Design eSports team, the Ringling Rollers, play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on one of the gaming console stations in the school's new eSports Arena.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ringling College opens new video gaming arena for students on campus