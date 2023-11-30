Ringling College starts $175 million campaign with plans for 100,000-square-foot building

Ringling College of Art and Design kicked off the public phase of its "Catalyst for Creativity" campaign Wednesday to raise $175 million for new buildings, scholarships, faculty development and community programs.

The campaign has raised $128 million already. One of the key uses of the money will be to build a new "signature academic building" at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Tamiami Trail. The 100,000-square-foot, four-story building will house classrooms, studios, labs, and other academic spaces with construction expected to begin in 2027.

Ringling College of Art and Design, which currently has about 1,700 students, sits just south of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and New College of Florida. College President Larry Thompson said the building will serve as an "iconic" landmark that shows visitors that they've entered one of the premier art and design colleges in the world.

"It will indeed be a gateway to our campus, but it will also serve as a cultural signifier that you have entered our great city of Sarasota, Florida: Cultural capital of Florida," Thompson said.

The campaign has been seeking money privately since 2018, with the college taking it public at a campus event Wednesday evening. The building itself should open in either 2029 or 2030, Thompson said.

A rendering of Ringling College's proposed Signature Academic Building, which will span four stories and 100,000 square feet

Ringling College saw record enrollment last year, drawing notice from and inspiring other local colleges like New College. Growth on campus with new buildings should further increase enrollment, Thompson said.

The college owns land to the north, south and east of campus that it would plan to build additional housing on, he said.

The new academic building would also remove a large parking lot from campus, which Thompson said would be accounted for when constructing new housing.

The second tier of the campaign is to raise money for academic scholarships. Tuition with fees and housing at Ringling College can total almost $73,000 per year, far higher than Florida's public universities. The University of Florida, the state's flagship university, costs $6,380 per year for in-state students and $28,658 per year for out-of-state students.

Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art & Design, speaking at a fundraising event at the Sarasota Art Museum in 2021.

Thompson said that because of the cost of attendance, the college's greatest fundraising need is in scholarships. The college offers financial aid ranging from $6,000 one-time scholarships to $30,000 per year scholarships.

"We want to try to ensure that any student who wants to come will have access to be able to attend," he said.

A third tier of the fundraising campaign is to continue the college's involvement in the Sarasota arts community. The Ringling College Library Association puts on town halls with prominent public figures such as Liz Cheney and Stanley Tucci, and the college maintains the Sarasota Art Museum at the historic Sarasota High School building on Tamiami Trail.

Staying involved in the local arts community helps Ringling College at a financial level because much of the college's donor base is local, Thompson said.

"We're sort of very out of the box place because we raise our money from the community," he said. "So and that's part of the reason why the college is very, very, very connected with the community."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ringling College of Art and Design seeks to raise $175 million