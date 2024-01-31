Ringling football coach Phil Koons has medical episode on the stand, hearing delayed

WAURIKA - A court hearing for an Oklahoma high school football coach convicted of swearing at his teenage players ended abruptly Wednesday after he suffered an apparent medical episode while testifying.

Ex-Ringling coach Phil Koons, 61, appeared Wednesday morning in Jefferson County court, where a judge was to consider whether to erase Koons' Jan. 2 no-contest plea. Prosecutors asked the court to reject the request and move forward with sentencing.

He was being questioned on the stand by a Jefferson County prosecutor when the incident occurred. Sheriff’s deputies cleared the court and called for medical help. An emergency medical crew arrived and drove Koons by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Shelby Shelton, Koons’ attorney, said soon after the hearing that he did not have any further information about the medical episode, except that Koons would receive medical attention.

The hearing has been reset until March 12, confirmed John Weedn, the Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney prosecuting the case.

Investigation into Phil Koons, Ringling football

Koons, whose teams have won multiple state championships, faces up to one year in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of outraging public decency. Defendants who plead no contest do not admit guilt but waive the right to a trial and agree to accept the court's punishment.

Koons' plea followed a monthslong investigation by state police into allegations he mistreated Ringling Blue Devils players. While the investigative report has not been made public, several players and their parents told The Oklahoman that Koons repeatedly harassed, bullied and intimidated them.

Nine players sued Koons, as well as the Ringling school district and its superintendent, in Oklahoma City federal court on Jan. 11.

Before hearing ended, Koons testified on OSBI report, player nicknames

Before the medical episode, Koons testified that he hadn’t talked to OSBI investigators to share his side of what happened, but he acknowledged he had read the final 500-page report into the allegations.

Weedn also questioned whether Koons had ever had other interactions with police, including during his previous coaching stops at Tuttle and Clinton.

Koons said he was not aware he had ever been under investigation in the past. He admitted speaking to police, though, while at Tuttle regarding a complaint lodged by a player whose nickname was “Big Country.”

When Weedn asked whether the investigation stemmed from Koons swapping out the second half of the player’s nickname with an expletive when he missed practice, Koons replied no.

More than 60 people watched the hearing in support of Koons, including his wife and several of his children. Several Ringling teachers and the school superintendent also attended the hearing.

About a dozen people sat on the opposite side of the courtroom, including at least four former players who reported allegations about Koons to police.

