Ringo Starr on ‘Rewind Forward,’ writing country music, the AI-assisted final Beatles track and more

MARIA SHERMAN
·4 min read
0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There are rock stars, and then there is Ringo Starr — drummer for the Beatles, award-winning soloist, photographer, narrator, actor, activist. To call him prolific would almost shortchange his accomplishments. But it also feels right.

“Rewind Forward,” out October 13, is his fourth extended play release in three years.

“I’ve loved EPs since they first came out in the ’60s,” he says of the format. “And then I heard the kids are making EPs and thought, ‘That’s good!’”

The title is a classic “Ringoism,” as John Lennon used to refer to his malapropisms, an unusual phrase ripped from the same mind that came up with “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Tomorrow Never Knows.”

Assigning profundity to it came later. “I think it means that, you know, you’re sitting still for a while. You rewind and you find out ‘I was a much better person then,’ or ‘this was working for me better then,’ he says. You don’t have to ever live in the past, but just check it occasionally.”

“Of course, I’m making all this up," he jokes.

Starr got a little help from his friends on the four track EP, a collection of life-affirming songs co-penned by Starr’s engineer frequent co-writer Bruce Sugar, Steve Lukather of the All Starr Band, Toto’s Joe Williams, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, and many more.

“Feeling the Sunlight” was written by Beatle Paul McCartney, who Starr says he “FaceTimes twice a month” and hangs out with whenever he is in London, or McCartney is in LA.

“When he sent the track, he’d actually done the drums, so we had to take them off,” he says, laughing.

If there is a thematic throughline to “Rewind Forward,” or any of Starr’s solo work, it’s a kind of unrelenting optimism — that even in the most troubling circumstances, peace and love will see you through.

It's that spirit that has kept him moving forward. He's currently embarked on a fall tour, which began September 17th in Ontario, California, and ends next month in Thackerville, Oklahoma. It's a feat for a veteran performer when so many bands are embarking on farewell tours.

“A lot of people have said ‘That’s the last gig!’ And I say it after every tour and our children and my wife are fed up with me. ‘Oh, you said that last time,'" he jokes. And yet, he continues to hit the road because he simply loves it: “I get everything I need.”

More short collections are on the horizon, too. (“Right now, I’m EP crazy,” he says.) The next one is founded in country music. While attending a poetry reading by Olivia Harrison, late Beatle George Harrison’s widow, Starr ran into Tom “T-Bone” Wolk. They decided to work together. Starr thought he’d get a pop number, but Wolk instead sent him a country song. “He actually opened the door,” he says. “So, I thought, ‘Why don’t we do that, too? A country one.’”

Recently, Starr collaborated with McCartney on Dolly Parton’s cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be.” (“It’s good to be a part of it,” he says, adding that it required no convincing. “I’m easy.”)

In June, news broke that a final Beatles recording would soon become available, created using artificial intelligence technology to extricate John Lennon’s voice from a piano demo — the same method used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

There was some confusion — and potentially fear — around the use of AI. “The rumors were that we just made it up,” he says of Lennon’s contributions to the forthcoming track. “Like we would do that anyway."

“This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo," he says.

When asked when it will be released, he says, “It should’ve been out already.”

And if it’s the Beatles you’re hungry for, there’s always their immense discography to dive into. Or all eight hours of “Get Back,” which its ineffable access the biggest band in history, and its most intimate moments: like the scene that shows Starr beginning to write “Octopus’s Garden,” and Harrison coming in to assist.

Harrison had left the band; Starr was in Sardinia on Peter Sellers’ yacht when the captain told him octopuses have gardens — they collect stones and shiny objects. He had his guitar — “I play three chords, that’s about it," he says — and starting writing.

In his view, the documentary allows viewers to see exactly what came next — and the magic of being a Beatle.

“It was a great time of my life. Being a Beatle was great,” he says. “I had three brothers, I’m an only child, and that’s life.”

Recommended Stories

  • 3 questions for 2 Chainz on his Las Vegas restaurant residency and 'dope' new lil Wayne collab: 'It feels good to sharpen my steel'

    The rapper-turned-restaurateur on supporting fellow Black foodies and making new music: "I'm one of the coolest artists out here."

  • Powerball jackpot is $925 million. Here's what you'd pocket after taxes.

    Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.

  • AlphaSense, an AI-based market intel firm, snaps up $150M at a $2.5B valuation

    Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends, and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.

  • Indian music label giant Saregama acquires Pocket Aces

    Saregama has acquired a 51.82% stake in the digital entertainment startup Pocket Aces as the oldest Indian music label makes deeper push into videos. Saregama is paying about $20 million for the 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces and plans to invest an additional $1.8 million into the startup, the Kolkata-headquartered firm disclosed in a stock exchange filing. The music label plans to expand its stake in the startup and has deferred the future pricing to completion of certain metrics, it said.

  • Microsoft exec remains tight-lipped about making in-house AI chips

    Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott didn't completely dispel rumors about the tech giant developing its own AI chips.

  • Future Classic: Nissan Juke

    The Nissan Juke is an intriguing little sport utility vehicle that could be just strange enough to be a future classic, especially in NISMO RS trim.

  • KSOC says it's tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first

    The take-up of Kubernetes, a tool for managing containerized workloads, is only expected to increase as demand for cloud-native architectures and containerization continues. In terms of security, this can mean a boon or a major blind spot for them, according to Kubernetes Security Operation Center (KSOC), a Bay Area startup -- a boon, in that using Kubernetes can limit an attacker's blast radius, and a major blind spot because a vulnerable web app in an exposed Kubernetes cluster can give attackers unlimited access and a chance to take complete control. KSOC co-founder and CEO Brooke Motta says this is why the startup is tackling cloud-native security in a way that is Kubernetes-first.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • Rubber Ducky, you're not the one: Eliminated 'Masked Singer' contestant is famous comic actor

    In a "Season 10 miracle," Ken Jeong guessed the duck-faced celebrity's identity correctly. This time, he really did know exactly who this was.

  • Meta filmed Mr Beast, Paris Hilton and 26 more to build celebrity AIs based on Llama 2

    Actors are in the middle of a major, protracted battle with Hollywood over what role AI will be playing in the future of entertainment, and how they'll be compensated for that when those AIs are basically likenesses of them. Over at Meta, it looks like some of those kinks have been ironed out... Today, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (and a bunch of other products it hopes will, one day, become as successful as these) unveiled a new set of celebrity AIs: 28 AI characters based on famous people -- built in cooperation with those celebs but running entirely on AI -- from across the worlds of sport, music, social media and more.

  • Artifact takes on X and Threads with new Posts feature

    Artifact, a platform built by Instagram’s co-founders, is launching the ability for users to make posts. Up until now, the platform has been an aggregator for news and links, but is now becoming more of a social network by allowing users to create posts. Artifact co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger announced the launch of the new feature at today's Code Conference.

  • Meta debuts AI Studio to let developers build custom chatbots

    Today at its annual Connect developer conference, Meta launched AI Studio, a platform that'll let businesses build AI chatbots for the company's various messaging services, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Starting with Messenger, AI Studio will allow companies to "create AIs that reflect their brand’s values and improve customer service experiences," Meta writes in a post. Onstage, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarified that the use cases Meta envisions are primarily e-commerce and customer support.

  • Meta AI is a new chatbot platform that starts with over 25 personalities

    Meta announced at its Connect event on Wednesday that it will release a line of digital personalities on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger built on the company's freshly announced Meta AI chatbot platform.

  • Security researcher warns of chilling effect after feds search phone at airport

    A U.S. security researcher is warning of a chilling effect after he was detained on arrival at a U.S. airport, his phone was searched, and was ordered to testify to a grand jury, only to have prosecutors reverse course and drop the investigation later. On Wednesday, Sam Curry, a security engineer at blockchain technology company Yuga Labs, said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that he was taken into secondary inspection by U.S. federal agents on September 15 after returning from a trip to Japan. Curry said agents with the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) unit and the Department of Homeland Security questioned him at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC about a "high profile phishing campaign," searched his unlocked phone, and served him with a grand jury subpoena to testify in New York the week after.

  • 'It’s totally weird, and everybody knows it' — CFP leaders punt on major changes amid Pac-12 uncertainty

    For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.

  • Mistral AI makes its first large language model free for everyone

    The most popular language models out there may be accessed via API, but open models — as far as that term can be taken seriously — are gaining ground. Mistral, a French AI startup that raised a huge seed round in June, has just taken the wraps off its first model, which it claims outperforms others of its size — and it's totally free to use without restrictions. The Mistral 7B model is available today for download by various means, including a 13.4-gigabyte torrent (with a few hundred seeders already).

  • Memphis’ Mikey Williams still away from Tigers as practices start following April arrest

    Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.

  • Don't forget to jargon-check your AI

    Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, we had Nathan Baschez, the CEO and founder of Lex on the show. How many AI-powered writing tools can the market support?

  • Mythos Ventures grabs $14M for inaugural fund to invest in AI

    Mythos Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm started by Vishal Maini, closed $14 million in capital commitments for its first fund that will invest in transformative AI companies. Metaplanet, Delphi Ventures and The Operating Group are backers alongside a group of individual investors, including Phil Black, co-founder of True Ventures; Walter Kortschak, managing director of Summit Partners; Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital; and Anna Counselman, co-founder of Upstart. The solo general partner firm, based in San Francisco, joins the likes of Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures in announcing a new fund this month.

  • This 'very effective' Colgate teeth whitening pen works while you sleep — and it's down to $20

    Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.