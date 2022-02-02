WORCESTER — Ringo Starr, with a little help from his friends in his All Starr Band, will perform at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts June 3.

Starr is one of two surviving members of the Beatles along with Paul McCartney.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band features Steve Lukather (from the band Toto), Colin Hay (Men At Work), Edgar Winter, Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band, ELO) and Warren Ham.

The young Richard Starkey, as he was then, was a sickly youth in Liverpool, England, who first took up percussion in a makeshift band at a sanatorium during rehabilitation for tuberculosis. After playing for a few groups, Starr was invited to join the Beatles in 1962, replacing the ousted drummer Pete Best.

Throughout his career, Starr has received nine Grammy Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — first as a Beatle and then as solo artist. Between 1970 and 2020, Starr has released 20 solo studio records. In 2018, Starr was knighted (as Sir Richard Starkey), and in 2019 he celebrated 30 years of touring with his All Starr Band.

Tickets for the June 3 show go on sale to the public Feb. 4 and cost $82, $102, $128 and $253 depending on seat location with limited VIP packages available at $355 and $455. Call the box office at (877) 571-7469.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band is coming to Hanover Theatre