Ringwood schools face redistricting and new superintendent this summer

RINGWOOD — It is expected to be a summer of transition for district schools, as officials are progressing toward redistricting and the hiring of a new superintendent.

Superintendent Nicholas Bernice released a districtwide committee recommendation to shift grade level bands at district schools to better utilize existing space. The Peter Cooper Elementary School is at capacity, he said. More room is needed to accommodate the district's early childhood special education preschool program for 3- to 5-year-olds currently housed there, he added.

"We are not a growing competitor in the Ringwood preschool sphere," Bernice said. "However, the district does have legal responsibilities to students with particular needs, and we need to rise to meet those needs."

The proposed shift would move all fifth-grade students to the Ryerson Middle School. Third-grade students would accordingly move to the Hewitt school. The Cooper and Erskine schools would be reserved to prekindergarten through second grade, district records show. The shift would allow students to remain in district and open up the potential for revenue-generating out-of-district placements, according to Bernice.

The shift, called the Ryerson plan, would have a secondary impact on young students in the Bald Eagle Park section. Under the plan, they would attend classes at the Cooper school rather than the Erskine school. However, the shift would allow the district to lower class sizes in the school to about 16 to 20 students, records show.

Bernice said the investigating committee, which included board members, staff and administrators, examined a variety of options. They ranged from buying prefabricated classrooms and renting retail space to converting board offices and holding a referendum to build a new campus on the Erskine property.

During a public town hall held by Bernice on the findings this month, parents expressed some concerns about moving students to new schools. The potential for bullying inside a school with students in grades five through eight was also broached. Bernice said the staff has already committed itself to creating the feel of a smaller school inside greater Ryerson through scheduling and classroom assignments.

In a statement on behalf of the Ringwood Education Association, group treasurer Jennifer Romaro said its members are committed to supporting students, parents and staff during the transition.

Beyond the redistricting, Romaro's statement referenced the expected summer departure of Bernice, the New Jersey Association of School Administrators' 2024 Superintendent of the Year who has nonetheless been criticized locally for curriculum decisions and the district's standardized test scores.

Board members left the door open for possible negotiations on a contract extension with Bernice this year after announcing they would not trigger Bernice's automatic contract extension in late 2023. However, board members voted on Jan. 22 to seek proposals from firms willing to search for a new superintendent and curriculum director. Board officials are aiming to award a contract for the search on Feb. 26 following interviews with various firm principals, records show.

The firm would be responsible for developing search criteria that consider the board's goals, advising the board on compensation package options and developing an application process for the candidates, among other tasks, records show.

Romaro said the education association membership has the utmost respect for Bernice and wishes him well in his future endeavors. She said the membership, despite joining in mild community protests regarding the non-renewal of Bernice's contract, has accepted the offer to work with the board in its search for a new superintendent.

"We are grateful that the board recognizes our crucial role in shaping the district's future," she said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ringwood schools face redistricting, new superintendent this summer