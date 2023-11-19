The Rink at Campus Martius Park
The Rink at Campus Martius Park
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
Most parents agree that kids need to do things like riding a bike or ordering food on their own but struggle to actually let them. Here's why that's a problem.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
Atlanta was originally set to host the 2021 All-Star Game, but MLB moved the event because of a new voting law in Georgia.
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sells for $47 million hammer price, $51.7M after fees. Owner originally paid $500,000 in 1985.
2025 Kia Carnival interior updates the minivan's style and tech. Still no AWD, but a new hybrid powertrain could make its way here as well.
Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs too.
Now that's just bad luck.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
Zephr has emerged from stealth with radical plans to dramatically improve GPS -- using cell phones with zero hardware modifications. Mobile devices have abysmal GPS accuracy, which prevents location app developers in verticals spanning gaming to fitness tracking from truly taking advantage of the powerful little computer everyone carries in their pocket. Two of Zephr’s four founders, Sean Gorman and Pramukta Rao, felt this problem acutely during a previous venture, when they were tasked by a customer to build a visual positioning system for a company campus.
There are two main reasons why you should avoid using your phone in the bathroom. Here's what to know.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
Florida's insurance crisis threatens homebuyers who are trying to secure financing.
The Ford Lightning's frunk and Pro Power electrical outlets come in handy once again.
In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm has also introduced the S7 and S7 Pro Gen 1 at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.
Join our host Aimee Kelly on a stroll through Washington Square Park, as she chats with some of New York's most fashionable people about what they're wearing! The post Outfit inspo is around every corner in NYC’s Greenwich Village appeared first on In The Know.
Game 7 of the NLCS is Tuesday in Philly.
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of the 2009 World Series-winning team.