The Rink at Campus Martius Park

It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.