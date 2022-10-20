Rio Arriba County man accused of murder in neighbor's shooting

Oct. 20—A Rio Arriba County man was arrested Monday on a count of murder after he was accused of fatally shooting a neighbor in Hernández, lying about the incident and disposing of his firearm before law enforcement arrived.

Jerrid Maestas, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office was informed of the shooting following two calls to Española Central Dispatch on Monday with varying accounts of the incident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

The landlord of a mobile home park on County Road 1 in Hernández first reported the shooting, telling dispatchers someone was firing a gun in the area and targeting her tenants. According to the affidavit, the landlord claimed the shooters had fled toward Española, and then she passed the phone to Maestas.

He told dispatchers two "very intoxicated" men pulled up near his mobile home in a bus. Earlier Monday, he said, he had yelled at the men for nearly crashing into him. One of the men threatened him, Maestas told dispatchers, and he heard two gunshots.

Minutes later, the affidavit said, a woman called dispatchers and told them a neighbor had shot her boyfriend. She was racing Sanchez to Presbyterian Espanola Hospital for medical assistance at the time of the call.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator later determined Sanchez died from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez's father, Elmer Sanchez Sr., told New Mexico State Police officers and Rio Arriba deputies who responded to the shooting the gunman had fled down the road toward the mobile home park.

Officers spoke with the park's landlord and her grandson, who told them he had overheard Maestas confront Elmer Sanchez Jr. and his father at the entrance of the park. He said he heard Maestas say, "My name is Jerrid Martinez and I have a gun," according to the affidavit.

The grandson told police he then heard several gunshots.

The affidavit said witnesses told deputies the landlord's grandson had brandished a rifle during the incident, and he was temporarily detained. However, court records show no charges have been filed against him.

Deputies went to Maestas' home to question him about the incident, and he gave "ambiguous statements" about his involvement, the affidavit said, adding Maestas became nervous when deputies said he may be subjected to a gunshot residue swab.

Maestas told deputies he had been shooting his mother's gun earlier that day. He continued to provide "deceptive answers and illogical reasoning" throughout the questioning, according to the affidavit.

Deputies detained him after he stopped answering questions and requested an attorney.

Maestas' girlfriend told deputies she had been with him just before the shooting. The two were attempting to pass through the gate of the mobile home park when Maestas got into a heated argument with Elmer Sanchez Jr. and his father, she said.

According to the affidavit, the woman said he ordered her to give him a handgun inside the vehicle. He then grabbed the weapon himself and left the car, she said.

As she drove toward the couple's home, Maestas' girlfriend told deputies, she heard gunshots behind her.

She said she believed Maestas disposed of the gun by throwing it into a nearby irrigation ditch.

Maestas was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Tuesday morning.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a hearing to review possible conditions of release, online court records show.