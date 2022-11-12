Rio Arriba county man found guilty of drugging woman, tossing her off bridge

Nov. 11—A Rio Arriba County jury has convicted a man accused of injecting a woman with heroin and throwing her into the Rio Grande of multiple crimes following a three-day trial in Tierra Amarilla.

Brenton Rael, 47, of Petaca was one of three co-defendants accused of kidnapping the woman, drenching her in bleach, drugging her and then tossing her into the river near Española in February 2020. The woman floated down the river and was able to get to a riverbank and seek help at a nearby home, according to police reports.

Rael's case was the last to be adjudicated. His co-defendants both pleaded guilty to reduced charges prior to his trial.

Jurors deliberated for three hours Thursday before convicting Rael of kidnapping, attempted murder, battery, assault, robbery, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm, defense attorney Julita Ann Leavell said.

The jury acquitted Rael of tampering with evidence.

The convictions expose him to more than 50 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Leavell said she was disappointed in the verdicts but commended state District Judge Jason Lidyard for conducting a fair trial.

"Everyone did their jobs really well, from the district attorney to the judge, the jury, even myself," Leavell said in an interview. "It's good when things go that well and everyone does what they need to do. It's really what the justice system envisioned. So I'm pleased from that point of view."

A second defendant, Leann Romero, 29, of Santa Cruz, accepted a deal in December 2021 in which she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy — two of the nine charges against her. Under the terms of her agreement with the District Attorney's Office, Romero — who testified against Rael — faces between four and eight years in prison.

Lidyard sentenced the third defendant, Kevin Gonzales, 44, of Hernández, to eight years in prison in August, court records show. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping, attempted murder and conspiracy — three of nine crimes with which he'd originally been charged.

Gonzales also will have to serve two years of parole and five years probation after his release from prison, according to his agreement with prosecutors. A special condition of his probation will be that he successfully complete a program at Delancey Street Foundation, a national self-help organization that has a residential facility at Ohkay Owingeh.

Police said at the time of the incident they believed the trio had kidnapped the woman because she was friends with someone who had stolen drugs from Rael.

The woman told investigators Rael and Romero forced her into a car around 8 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020, while she was waiting for a ride from a friend near Taos Lane in Española.

Rael pointed a gun at her head, threatened to shoot her and told her she was going to die, an arrest warrant affidavit said. Rael then drove to a house he shared with Gonzales in El Duende, where the trio discussed their plan to kill her.

The woman told investigators she recognized the house because she had been there previously to buy drugs. About a month earlier, while Rael was intoxicated, the affidavit said, another woman had asked her for a ride after stealing Rael's drugs.

The kidnapping victim said Rael, Romero and Gonzales smoked crack cocaine at the house while discussing how to get rid of her body and at one point forced her to undress and get into a shower, where Romero dumped a bottle of bleach on her.

After allowing her to put some of her clothes back on, the trio prepared the heroin they planned to inject her with and drove her to a bridge over the Rio Grande on N.M. 74. Romero injected the woman's arm with the drug, the affidavit said, apparently hoping to make her death look like an overdose.

The woman told investigators she heard the three discussing that it was taking her too long for her to overdose, and then Rael told the others to "just go throw that [expletive] in the river."

She said Gonzales and Romero then dragged her out of the vehicle to the middle of the bridge and Gonzales pushed her off.