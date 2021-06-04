Rio Arriba County sheriff's case now in jury's hands

Jun. 4—Jurors heard garbled calls between 911 dispatchers and Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan on Thursday, the last day of testimony in the sheriff's trial in Tierra Amarilla.

Through the static, Lujan could be heard telling dispatchers not to send anyone else to the location where he was with former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon, who was wanted in connection with a stabbing incident.

The sheriff is accused of arriving on the scene smelling of alcohol when Española police were trying to arrest Chacon. Lujan allegedly tried to get the police to leave, stating he would arrest Chacon. Lujan is facing charges of bribery of a witness and harboring or aiding a felon.

Closing arguments were presented and the case was turned over to the jury around 3 p.m. Thursday. Deliberations will continue Friday.

Andrea Rowley Reeb, the Clovis-area district attorney serving as a special prosecutor in the case, spent over an hour on her closing and rebuttal.

She noted that defense attorney Jason Bowles spent a lot of time trying to discredit the state's key witness, then-Rio Arriba County deputy Cody Lattin, but it was Lujan's office that hired Lattin after he was accused of lying about his military record while a deputy in Taos County.

"So if he's so dishonest," Reeb said of Lattin, "and he's so unreliable and not credible, why did that agency hire him?"

She also emphasized that the accusations against Lattin were dismissed by the state's Law Enforcement Academy Board.

Reeb said the fact that Lujan intervened on behalf of his friend, Chacon, shouldn't sit right with the jury. She said any other law enforcement officer could be arrested or fired if they interfered the way Lujan allegedly did the night Chacon led officers on a high-speed chase through Española.

"Any officer would be arrested for taking somebody who was wanted and getting them away from that situation ... they wouldn't have their job," she said.

Defense attorney Bowles began his closing argument by trying to point out the state's inconsistent statements throughout the trial. He said the state took so long during its closing argument out of "desperation" and that it was a "Hail Mary" attempt to convince the jury of Lujan's guilt.

He said Reeb was trying to weave together disjointed facts to prove there was a crime when there was none.

Bowles also argued that prosecutors had changed the theory of the case between their opening and closing arguments, noting that Reeb said Lujan had threatened Lattin during opening statements on Wednesday, but had modified that to "intimidate" when she made her closing argument.

He also said Lattin's testimony at the trial was different from his testimony during a preliminary hearing.

"Cody Lattin came into court and he lied to you," Bowles said.

Lujan is set to go to trial on July 26 for charges related to the same incident he was on trial for this week. He is facing three counts of resisting, obstructing or evading an officer for failing to unlock a cellphone for police when they were investigating the case against Chacon. Lujan remains sheriff of Rio Arriba County but is prohibited from carrying a gun, making arrests or driving a police vehicle.