Rio Arriba County sheriff's defense calls no witnesses; closing arguments begin Wednesday

Dec. 1—Defense attorneys for Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan rested their case Tuesday in his second trial without calling any witnesses on his behalf.

Attorney Jason Bowles asked state District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood for a directed verdict — a ruling essentially dismissing the case — arguing prosecutors had not provided enough evidence to prove Lujan was guilty of the two charges against him: aiding a felon and intimidating a witness.

Instead, McGarry Ellenwood sent jurors home for the day and directed them to return Wednesday for closing arguments and deliberations.

The atmosphere during Lujan's trial in Santa Fe this week — a redo of a June trial that ended with jurors deadlocking 8-4 in favor of acquittal — was much more somber than the first one, held in the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla, where sheriff's deputies provided security and Lujan's family hosted a barbecue in the parking lot.

Lujan's son, who sat in the back of the Santa Fe courtroom Monday and Tuesday, appeared to be his only supporter in attendance besides his legal team.

After the mistrial, prosecutor Andrea Reeb had requested the court move Lujan's subsequent trials to Santa Fe, citing in part extensive media coverage and Lujan's influence over potential jurors in the county where he was elected.

She also argued the courthouse in Tierra Amarilla was too small to allow jurors to deliberate in private without fearing their conversations could be overheard.

This week's trial is the more serious of two pending against Lujan — who remains sheriff but has lost his authority to carry a gun, drive a law enforcement vehicle and make arrests. Both cases involve allegations he misused his power to intervene on behalf of former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon.

In the current case, he is accused of helping Chacon avoid being arrested following a high-speed chase through Española in March 2017. Prosecutors say Lujan picked up Chacon at his home after the chase and drove him away in a patrol vehicle.

The sheriff also is accused of taking one of his former deputies, Cody Lattin, to Chacon's house and directing Lattin not to tell anyone what Lujan had done or to discuss his actions on police radio.

Bowles said Tuesday the state had not introduced any evidence showing Lujan knew Chacon had been charged with a felony — aggravated fleeing — when he arrived at the man's home. The sheriff intended to serve Chacon with a domestic restraining order signed by his wife, and took Chacon away from the home as a requirement of the order, the attorney added.

There was conflicting testimony, however, about whether the restraining order required Chacon to leave the residence. Court records show a box requiring Chacon to vacate the residence was checked, but the section also had been crossed out and initialed by someone. A witness for the state said that person might have been Chacon's wife.

Bowles argued Lujan might have known Chacon had led Española police on a chase, but he was not aware an officer had obtained a warrant charging Chacon with a felony — a required element of the crime of aiding or harboring a felon.

The defense attorney said in his opening statement the charges against Lujan were the result of friction between the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office and the Española Police Department.

He also argued the state provided weak evidence to support Lujan's charge of intimidating a witness.

Lattin testified he had felt intimidated by Lujan's admonishments because Lujan was his boss and could have fired him or ruined his career if he disobeyed.

But Bowles said the sheriff never threatened to do anything to Lattin if he disclosed what he had witnessed.

"The only thing we are down to is a person's subjective feeling," Bowles said. "... The mere fact that Cody Lattin feels like something doesn't make something a crime."

Reeb — the district attorney in the 9th Judicial District, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case — countered there was plenty of evidence Lujan knew Chacon had led police on a high-speed chase that night and knew such an act was a felony.

Reeb put Española/Rio Arriba E911 Center Deputy Director Joshua Archuleta on the stand Tuesday to lead jurors through a flurry of calls that had come into the dispatch center that night and early the next morning.

The calls included one from Chacon, in which he told an operator he had outrun Española police and wanted to speak to a New Mexico State Police officer, and one from Lujan just after midnight. The sheriff had asked for a recording of Chacon's call and told the dispatcher to keep it between him and two others, saying, "No one else gets it."

In one of the calls, Lujan asks a dispatcher to discuss the Chacon case on his personal cellphone, but the employee refuses.

Reeb presented jurors with a detailed timeline based on computer-generated reports from the dispatch center showing where city and county officers were at various times throughout the night.

Lujan also is awaiting trial on three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in a separate case in which he is accused of showing up drunk at Chacon's house in March 2020 as police were executing a search warrant. He is suspected of trying to take over the operation from local officers and state police.

State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid, assigned to hear the misdemeanor case, has agreed to hold that trial in Santa Fe, citing the limited space available in Tierra Amarilla and the limited number of residents in the county who could serve as potential jurors.

Jury selection is scheduled in January.