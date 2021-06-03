Rio Arriba County sheriff's felony bribery trial begins

Jun. 3—Attorneys on both sides in the trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan said a lot of "bad apples" were involved in the incident that led to his arrest in March 2017 — but who exactly those bad apples are depends on who was asked.

During opening statements at the trial in 1st Judicial District Court in Tierra Amarilla on Wednesday, attorneys pointed fingers at who they said were the bad apples in the case: Lujan or the officers responding to the warrants for the fugitive Lujan is accused of harboring.

"The evidence will show that the bad apple in this case is Sheriff James Lujan," said Andrea Rowley Reeb, the Clovis-area district attorney serving as special prosecutor in the case.

She said that after a chase of former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon — whom Lujan is accused of harboring and aiding — Española police officer Ernest Saucedo allegedly overheard a phone conversation between Lujan and another officer during which Lujan reportedly said, "don't (expletive) tell anyone where we're at or what we're doing."

At the time Saucedo said he overheard those words, Lujan was allegedly helping Chacon evade Española police.

Police were trying to arrest Chacon at his home in relation to a stabbing on his property. But Lujan arrived on the scene, smelling of alcohol, and demanded that police leave, saying he would arrest Chacon, according to police reports.

Lujan is facing felony charges of bribery of a witness and harboring or aiding a felon. He is also accused of three counts of resisting, obstructing or evading an officer in a related case pertaining to his arrest in the first case for failing to unlock a cellphone for police to review.

However, defense attorney Jason Bowles said that Lujan isn't a bad apple but that former Española police officer Cody Lattin is. He said Lujan was just doing his job as a sheriff and Chacon was arrested the next day without incident.

Lattin was one of the officers who pursued Chacon during the chase. Lattin said he overheard Lujan on the phone with Chacon and followed Lujan to where they met up.

Lujan told Lattin not to say anything or tell anyone where they were going, Lattin said. In the months after the incident, Lattin said, Lujan told him about 30 times not to tell anyone about their interaction.

"That doesn't even make sense, that somebody would literally tell somebody else 30 times not to say something," Bowles said during his opening arguments.

Bowles brought up Lattin's past disciplinary actions for lying to fellow police officers about his military experience. Lattin was previously disciplined and fired from the Taos Police Department for telling officers he served as an active-duty military member, but he never did.

Throughout his cross examination of Lattin, the first witness in the trial, Bowles pointed out inconsistencies in Lattin's statement.

For instance, Bowles read Lattin's statement from the case's preliminary hearing, in which Lattin said he wasn't aware of Chacon's charges the night of the incident.

However, on the witness stand Wednesday, Lattin said he did know the charges that night, and blamed the inconsistencies in his statements on his memory.

Bowles also brought up that the Española police chief wrote a letter on Lattin's behalf to the law enforcement board when he was facing different disciplinary actions.

This was the same day Lattin testified at Lujan's preliminary hearing.

However, Reeb asked Lattin if he was ever found guilty of doing anything wrong on the most recent allegations, and Lattin said he wasn't.

Lujan's trial is scheduled to continue through Thursday.

Lujan has another trial scheduled to begin July 26. He is charged in that case with three counts of resisting or obstructing an officer for refusing to turn over his cellphone to officers investigating the incident involving Chacon.