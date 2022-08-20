Rio Arriba man accused of molesting eight children, convicted of violating one

Aug. 20—A Rio Arriba County jury has convicted a man accused of molesting eight children, most of them relatives, with two acts of sexual abuse against one child.

When he was first charged in 2018, Steven Martinez, 31, faced 18 counts, including multiple charges of child rape and criminal sexual contact tied to alleged abuse of children between 2012 and 2015.

Jurors were presented three counts to decide following Martinez's trial earlier this month in Tierra Amarilla after some charges were dismissed for various reasons both before and after the case went to trial, according to the District Attorney's Office.

But Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long said Friday the case isn't over. Martinez still faces charges connected with two other groups of victims.

"Because there were so many victims, many of the counts were severed," Long wrote in an email.

Jurors considered three charges involving two children, Long wrote. They deadlocked on a count of criminal sexual contact involving one of child and convicted Martinez on two counts of criminal sexual contact involving the other.

"He is facing a minimum of 18 years and up to 33 years at sentencing on these two convictions alone," Long wrote.

"It was an extremely tough case because all of the disclosures by the children were delayed. This means they kept that horrible secret that their [relative] sexually assaulted them for many years before they told someone," Long wrote.

Martinez's public defender, Sydney West, said Friday she was "really surprised [Martinez] was convicted on the limited evidence the state had against him."

"We believe in his innocence, and I'm going to continue to fight every case," she said.

New Mexico State Police investigators interviewed six of the eight children who accused Martinez, all of whom told similar stories of Martinez touching their unclothed bodies and forcing them to touch his genitals when they were between the ages of 5 and 8, according to a previous report.

Story continues

The children said they had told several adults over the years about rapes and assaults by Martinez but nothing was ever done to address or prevent the abuse.

One parent told police he had reported an incident involving Martinez to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office but nothing came of the report.

One girl alleged Martinez entered a bathroom while she was showering and touched her body. He offered her $5 to perform oral sex on him, she said. Another alleged Martinez threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse. A boy said Martinez would cover

his mouth when he tried to call out for help.

One child told police Martinez had tried to enter her and her sister's bedroom through a window once, prompting them to run to a neighbor's house. They told the neighbor what the man had done to them, the girl said, but the woman did not believe them and did not tell their mother.

The same girl told police their mother dated Martinez. She tried to tell her mother about the abuse, the child said, but her mother didn't believe her.

Martinez, who previously lived in Chama but was living with his father in Bloomfield while awaiting trial in the case, has not yet been sentenced but was taken into custody after the trial, court records show.