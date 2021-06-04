Rio Arriba sheriff's case goes to the jury

Jun. 4—TIERRA AMARILLA — The fate of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan now is in the hands of a jury.

The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon and deliberated for about an hour before going home for the evening.

The jury is expected to return Friday to continue its deliberations.

Lujan is being tried on charges of aiding a felon and bribing a witness in connection with a 2017 incident. He is accused of helping a felon, former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon, evade police after a high-speed chase and telling a sheriff's deputy who witnessed some of his actions not to tell anyone.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor, asked the jury during closing arguments to use its common sense as it weighed the evidence against Lujan, 60.

But defense attorney Jason Bowles maintained the state had not proven its case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.