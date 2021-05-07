Rio de Janeiro police accused by residents of abuses after deadly raid

The United Nations human rights office has strongly criticised a police raid against suspected drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro, amid allegations of abuse and extrajudicial executions.

Residents of Jacarezinho, one of the city's largest slums, say police killed suspects who wanted to surrender and entered homes without a warrant.

Police have denied any wrongdoing.

The deadliest police operation in the city's history has left 25 dead, including a police officer.

Vast areas of Rio de Janeiro, one of Brazil's most violent cities, are under the control of criminals, many of them linked to powerful drug-trafficking gangs.

The raid, with about 200 police officers and an armoured helicopter with a sniper, started in the early hours of Thursday.

Police entered a favela - slum - controlled by the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, one of Brazil's largest criminal organisations.

A television helicopter filmed heavily armed suspects jumping from rooftops, while residents posted videos on social media showing intense shootouts as they claimed police invaded their houses and used excessive violence.

"There are boys who have been cornered in the house and want to surrender," one resident said, referring to the suspects. "And the police want to kill them. They have even killed some in front of us."

In another video, a resident filmed a police officer standing next to a house and said: "They're cornering [the suspects]. They don't want to let the boys surrender."

Residents in Jacarezinho protested on Thursday after the deadly police operation

Public defender Maria Júlia Miranda, who visited the area after the raid, said there were "lots of pools of blood... and walls with bullet marks".

She said residents told her a suspect was killed in the bedroom of an eight-year-old girl where there were blood stains on the floor and on her bed, and that the family had witnessed the alleged execution.

There was also evidence that the scenes of the killings were not preserved, with bodies being removed, Ms Miranda said. "On these cases, there was probably an execution."

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, said they had also received reports and images from residents saying that police officers had invaded their houses, and that people had been killed when they already offered no risk.

"It's completely unacceptable that security forces keep committing grave human rights violations such as those occurred in Jacarezinho against residents of the favelas, who are mostly Black and live in poverty," Jurema Werneck, executive director of Amnesty International Brazil, said in a statement, calling it a "massacre".

The United Nations human rights office called for an independent investigation, describing it as a "long-standing trend of unnecessary and disproportionate" police operations against predominantly poor communities.

The police raid happened despite a court order restricting these operations

Police say they launched the operation to serve 21 arrest warrants as part of a year-long investigation that suggested criminals were recruiting children for their gang. The raid happened despite a court ruling last June that restricted police action in poor areas of Rio during the pandemic unless it was deemed essential.

The officer killed was named as Inspector Andre Leonardo de Mello Frias, who was shot in the head while trying to remove a barricade allegedly set up by the criminals. Police have not yet identified the suspects killed but said six other people were arrested.

Deputy Police Chief Rodrigo Oliveira defended the police's actions, saying officers acted in self-defence. "The only execution that took place was that of the police officer," he said.

Security forces in Brazil have often been accused of excessive use of force against the civilian population during anti-crime operations in major cities.