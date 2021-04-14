Rio de Janeiro recorded more deaths than births for the 6th month in a row as Brazil fails to contain its COVID-19 outbreak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Bostock
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL &#xe2; APRIL 01: Burials of Covid19 victims in Cemiterio do Caju, North Zone of the city, on April 01, 2021. Brazil registers 3,769 deaths this Thursday, Covid-19: Brazil registers 3,769 deaths in 24 hours. (Photo by Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Burials for COVID-19 victims at the Cemiterio do Caju in Rio de Janeiro. Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has recorded more deaths than births for six straight months.

  • Ten other Brazilian cities recorded more deaths than births in March.

  • Brazil has reported the second-most COVID-19 fatalities and is recording thousands of cases a day.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro has recorded more deaths than births for the sixth consecutive month as the country struggles to contain its coronavirus outbreak.

City authorities reported 36,437 deaths and 32,060 births in March, according to government data.

That same month, at least 10 other Brazilian cities with populations exceeding 500,000 registered more deaths than births, according to CNN.

The proportion of those deaths that were a result of a COVID-19 infection was not immediately clear, but the figures come with Brazil having recorded the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the US.

As of Tuesday, more than 358,000 deaths in Brazil were reported as a result of COVID-19, according to a tracker from The New York Times.

President Jair Bolsonaro has largely shrugged off the impact of the virus, and his government has sought to conceal information about the true extent of the disaster.

Bolsonaro
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Getty

On April 6, Brazil recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths within a 24-hour period for the first time.

Intensive-care units are above 90% capacity across most Brazilian states, The Associated Press reported Sunday, citing local data. Seven in 10 hospitals are close to running out of oxygen and anesthetic, the AP said.

Early in the pandemic the country dug mass graves for its coronavirus dead, with bodies pictured on the streets.

Bolsonaro has long refused to enforce a nationwide lockdown and previously said that the virus was a "little flu" about which people should "stop whining."

Bolsonaro has defended his approach, and last week he dismissed being called "genocidal" in his coronavirus response.

"They called me homophobic, racist, fascist, a torturer and now ... what is it now? Now I am ... someone who kills a lot of people? Genocidal. Now, I'm genocidal," he said.

Even with large stocks of vaccines already ordered, Brazil has been slow to roll out shots to its 211 million citizens.

As of Wednesday morning, just 32 million shots had been administered, according to a tracker from the G1 Globo news outlet.

Bolsonaro has also cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, saying in December that taking the Pfizer-BioNTech shot could "turn people into crocodiles."

Brazil had planned to vaccinate its population only with doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but it has ordered backup supplies of China's CoronaVac vaccine, made by Sinovac Biotech, to try to bypass production delays.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

    Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

  • 'He's fairly delusional': Jake Paul out to prove Saturday he's more than a celebrity boxer

    Jake Paul, who KO'd retired NBA player Nate Robinson in November, will face his first trained boxer in Ben Askren on Saturday in Atlanta.

  • Haiti's Moïse 'won't give up' on freeing kidnapped clergy

    A gang is demanding $1m in ransom for 10 people, most of them clergy, kidnapped on Sunday.

  • What to watch as Wall Street prepares for blockbuster Coinbase listing

    Cryptocurrency will come to Wall Street like never before when Coinbase becomes a publicly-traded company on Wednesday.Why it matters: The listing could value the company at upwards of $100 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free The valuation will likely “raise tremendous eyebrows, but it'll be one of those kind of ‘OK, Boomer’ moments where if you don't believe in the cult, then the valuation will be mind-boggling for you,” says Hugh Tallents, a financial services consultant at CG42.Words to watch tomorrow:Direct listing: Unlike in a traditional IPO, Coinbase won’t sell new stock to a vetted group of big investors who then sell their shares into the market. Instead, the company will let current shareholders directly sell on the stock exchange from Day 1. It’s the first of its kind to happen on the Nasdaq.Selling shareholders: People who already own Coinbase shares, including employees, get to sell from the start instead of being subject to the usual multi-month lockup with an IPO. This setup could also make the price volatile on the first day, though that didn't happen in prior direct listings for companies like Slack. Reference price: This is the share price that the exchange estimates for the company’s stock, typically announced the night before the listing. It’s not an IPO price, so it’s not an actual selling price. The big picture: The Coinbase listing catapults crypto into the mainstream and will be seen as a major test for the industry's legitimacy. The backdrop: Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon are (once again) warming up to digital currencies amid the investing frenzy among retail traders. Others are putting some corporate cash into Bitcoin.By the numbers: Bitcoin prices are at a record high. Exactly one year ago, you could buy one bitcoin for $6,880. Now it’ll cost you more than $59,000.What it means: Boom times for Coinbase, whose Q1 numbers show revenue was 40 times higher in the first three months of this year than all of last year.What they’re saying: “Investing in Coinbase is not for the faint of heart, as the business — and the stock — will likely see dramatic, potentially protracted, swings,” MoffettNathanson’s Lisa Ellis, one of the first on Wall Street to initiate coverage on the stock, wrote in a note today. It’s worth noting, of course, that Ellis is still bullish on the stock.Coinbase executives said last week it uses stretches of high profits to prepare its balance sheet for so-called "crypto winters."One stat to go: Nearly three-fourths of fund managers say Bitcoin is in a bubble — compared with the 7% who say the same about the stock market, per a new Bank of America survey out today.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why younger women have a higher risk of blood clots, whether or not they're vaccinated

    J&J's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to rare, serious blood clots. All occurred in women under 48, who are more likely to experience clots anyway.

  • Why So Many Women Needed To See That Unedited Khloe Kardashian Bikini Pic

    The Kardashian-Jenners bear responsibility for today's Instagram-perfect toxic beauty standards. But they also deserve some sympathy.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Facebook took down the official page of the small French town of Bitche, then restored it after being called out

    The page was taken down on March 19, per local media, so officials created a new one named after the town's postal code: Mairie 57230.

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • NATO is likely to join the US in withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in September, German defense minister says

    Biden announced plans to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said NATO would likely follow suit.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Deaths soar over births in some Brazil cities as Covid spirals

    Brazil’s death toll stands at 358,425 deaths, the second worst-hit country in the world by Covid-19

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Biden 'absolutely' willing to negotiate with Republicans on spending bill, Psaki says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Biden is interested in bipartisanship during press briefing.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.