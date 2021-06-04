Rio Linda man remanded back into jail after failing to appear

Jun. 4—A Rio Linda man who had posted bail after being charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated was remanded back into custody after failing to appear at a court hearing this week.

On April 30, Edgar A. Ernst, 38, allegedly drove his 1994 Honda Accord across the center divider on Highway 70 and while traveling the wrong direction, collided with a 2007 Kia Optima. Brian Allen, 64, of Marysville, was killed in the collision due to a major head injury.

Ernst was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when the collision occurred and was found with a meth pipe.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Ernst with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, and misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and possessing paraphernalia.

Ernst faces up to 38 years in prison due to prior strike offenses. On May 12, he posted $250,000 bail and was released from custody. On Wednesday, he was scheduled to appear in court for a prehearing conference but did not appear.

He appeared in court on Thursday out of custody as part of the walk-in calendar. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter said he had lowered Ernst's bail from $1 million to $250,000 over the objection of the district attorney's office at a previous hearing. He allowed Allen's wife to make a statement in court regarding Ernst's custody status.

She called the reduction of Ernst's bail "ridiculous" and asked that it be increased to $1 million.

"My husband isn't here to speak on his behalf," she said through tears.

Wirtschafter increased bail to $1 million and ordered that Ernst be remanded into custody and a bailiff handcuffed Ernst in the courtroom. Ernst will next appear in court on June 9.