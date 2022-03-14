Rio Makes $2.7 Billion Bid to Take Over Turquoise Hill

Thomas Biesheuvel
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has offered to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. for $2.7 billion in attempt to gain control of a giant copper mine it’s developing in Mongolia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s second-biggest mining company currently owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which in turn holds a two-thirds share in the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia. Rio’s flagship growth project has been a headache for the company as costs spiral and it dealt with long running disputes with both the Mongolian government and Turquoise Hill.

Yet earlier this year Rio struck a deal with the Mongolian government to start work on a long-delayed $6.9 billion underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi after agreeing to write off $2.4 billion owed by the state.

Rio said Monday it was offering C$34 ($26.60) a share to Turquoise Hill’s minority shareholders, a 32% premium to Friday’s closing price. Rio said no agreement has been reached between the company and Turquoise Hill.

Rio has had a troubled relationship with Turquoise Hill around how it will fund its share of the cost of developing the project.

“The proposed transaction would enable Rio Tinto to work directly with the government of Mongolia to move the Oyu Tolgoi project forward with a simpler and more efficient ownership and governance structure,” Rio’s Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said in a statement Monday.

(Updates with CEO comment in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Faces Record Fine Over WeChat Payments, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. faces a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated money-laundering rules, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks

  • Meta narrows guidance to restrict calls for death of a head of state

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Sunday that it is further narrowing its content moderation policy for Ukraine to restrict calls for the death of a head of state, according to an internal company post seen by Reuters. The move came after Reuters reported last week that Meta was temporarily allowing some posts on Facebook and Instagram calling for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • Iraq to host another round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks - ministry

    Iraq will host another round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry in Baghdad said on Saturday, without giving further details. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed the development during remarks at a diplomatic forum in Antalya on Turkey's southern coast cited by local media. A foreign ministry spokesman confirmed the comments to Reuters.

  • Taiwan holds rally in solidarity with Ukraine

    Hundreds of demonstrators march in Taiwan's capital Taipei to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU Discussing Sanctions on Chelsea’s Abramovich, Other Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are discussing sanctioning the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, along with more than a dozen other prominent Russians, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military

  • A Russian journalist said she's staying to report as others flee over Putin's new censorship law: 'I'm not a martyr. But I feel like somebody has to do that'

    "They can kill me," Yevgenia Albats, the editor-in-chief of the New Times told CNN. "Nobody promised me that I am going to live forever."

  • 'Ted Lasso' star pleads for peace in Ukraine: 'Babies in the Ukraine are being utterly decimated'

    Ukraine weighed heavy in the hearts of presenters and recipients during the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Tata Steel Eyes Other Nations Amid Uncertain Russian Coal Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoTata Steel Ltd., India’s biggest producer, is seeking alternative sources for coal supply to its European and Indian operations due to difficulties of doing b