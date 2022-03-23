Rio Rancho denies records requests in child's death

Mar. 23—The city of Rio Rancho again denied an open records request by The New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government on Tuesday, saying it will await the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the two organizations regarding documents detailing the shooting death of a Santa Fe police officer's 2-year-old son.

The lawsuit, filed March 14, stems from Rio Rancho City Attorney Greg Lauer's denial of documents under the state Inspection of Public Records Act following the death of Lincoln Harmon, who died at the officer's Rio Rancho home.

Initial incident reports and 911 calls usually are released as public records, but Lauer refused to do so after the boy's death, citing state Children's Code protections. Those exceptions usually are employed to prevent the release of information by the state Children, Youth and Families Department in abuse, neglect and delinquency cases.

In response to a complaint from a KOAT-TV reporter about Rio Rancho's unwillingness to release the records, the state Attorney General's Office wrote a March 7 letter that said the city "likely did not have the statutory authority to withhold many of the records."

In the opinion, Assistant Attorney General John Kreinenkamp wrote the denial of the records was improper because the code doesn't prohibit other agencies from releasing documents that may end up in a CYFD file and weren't part of a delinquency case, and confidentiality would conflict with other parts of the code that allow CYFD to release investigatory and medical reports if it's determined abuse or neglect caused a child's death.

In a statement, a Rio Rancho spokeswoman said the city "respectfully disagrees" with the attorney general's "non-binding" opinion and chooses to await a court decision.

"Based on the City's legal analyses, the New Mexico Attorney General's letter and the position stated in the lawsuit filed by the Santa Fe New Mexican and NMFOG, there are varying interpretations of IPRA, the New Mexico Children's Code, and other sections of the law including the victims' rights provisions in the New Mexico Constitution," said Annemarie L. García, Rio Rancho's public affairs division manager. "As such, and at this juncture, a court must weight-in and provide a definitive ruling regarding what information can and should be released, to which the City of Rio Rancho will adhere."

In the lawsuit, Charles "Kip" Purcell, who is representing The New Mexican and the Foundation for Open Government, wrote the city's justification for denying the records "was plainly erroneous as a matter of law," noting the death of a child in the home of a police officer is a matter of public interest.

New Mexican Editor Phill Casaus called Rio Rancho's decision to withhold the records "disappointing but not surprising, given the history of the case."

The New Mexican began reporting on the case in early December after the boy's death. A Rio Rancho police captain confirmed to the newspaper officers had responded to the home of a Santa Fe police officer and discovered Lincoln Harmon with a gunshot wound, but police said no other details could be provided.

The newspaper obtained a search warrant affidavit that said the child's mother, Courtney Harmon, made a 911 call and said her son was critically injured after falling off a chair.

Santa Fe police Officer Jonathan Harmon, the boy's father, tried to revive him by performing CPR, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found a shell casing in the home and an empty handgun holster on the table. Courtney Harmon told investigators the firearm had been placed in the kitchen cabinet, according to the affidavit. Investigators seized several guns and ammunition under a search warrant issued in the days after the boy's death.

García said the city would comply with an order if a court rules the requested records and information "are releasable to the general public, which includes media entities," but also said Rio Rancho would work with legislators to "update and modernize IPRA and other sections of New Mexico law."

The New Mexican made another request for the records earlier in the month and was told by the city of Rio Rancho it would need additional time to process the request, giving a date of March 22. It denied the request late Tuesday.