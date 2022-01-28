Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday

Jan. 28—New Mexico State Police is investigating separate police shootings that occurred Wednesday in Rio Rancho and San Miguel County, with one of the incidents being fatal.

The first took place at 5:30 p.m. near Romeroville, where 43-year-old Paul Mares led officers on a chase after a state police officer attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to a news release. Mares fled north on Interstate 25 until officers were able to stop the vehicle near milepost 340.

Mares began to back into a police officer's vehicle in an attempt to flee. An officer fired shots into his vehicle, striking Mares, the release said.

Mares was transported to a hospital in Albuquerque, where he is being treated.

Two female passengers were in his vehicle at the time but are currently not facing any criminal charges, according to the release.

The second police shooting turned fatal in Rio Rancho at a home on Platinum Drive NE, according to a second news release.

Around 10:30 p.m., Rio Rancho police officers responded to the home where a woman said 42-year-old John Paul Romero was armed with a knife and "harming family members inside the residence," according to the release.

When police arrived, they found Romero armed with a knife inside the home.

"At some point during the encounter, two RRPD officers discharged their department-issued firearms, striking Romero," the release said. Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial caller and another family member were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

State police did not release the names of the officers involved in either shooting.