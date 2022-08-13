Rio Rancho police looking for man who shot at officers

Aug. 13—Rio Rancho police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" man who they say fired at officers in a Walmart parking lot before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred at around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart at Southern and Unser SE, where officers were attempting to contact the occupants of a suspicious vehicle parked in a handicapped spot, according to a Rio Rancho Police Department Facebook post.

"As officers approached the vehicle, a male exited Walmart and ran toward the vehicle..." police said. "As officers were attempting to detain the male, the suspect reached for a handgun, and shot at officers. Officers retreated and exchanged gunfire with the suspect."

Police say the shooter fled south on Unser with another individual in the stolen vehicle, a 2019 blue Honda Civic that has a New Mexico license plate number ATLS84. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Police are also asking people to avoid Walmart where the shooting occurred as they investigate the incident.