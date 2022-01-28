Rio Rancho police shoot, kill man during domestic incident

Jan. 27—One officer used a Taser on a man and two other officers fatally shot him after responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday night at a home in Rio Rancho.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Joel Holt said 42-year-old John Paul Romero was armed with two knives and threatening relatives before he was shot.

He said two family members were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained before police arrived. Holt identified the officers, who were uninjured, as Corporal A. Tortorici and officers A. Benavidez and J. Gurule.

Holt didn't give the officers' first names but, according to a Rio Rancho salary book, the three are Corporal Anthony Tortorici and officers Anthony Benavidez and Justin Gurule.

Holt said all three have been placed on mandatory administrative leave with pay.

"We recognize that this is a tragic incident for the family involved, our officers, and everybody in our greater community," Holt said. "Our mission, as always, is to secure the health, safety, and welfare of our many communities."

New Mexico State Police spokesman, officer Dusty Francisco, said the agency is investigating the incident.

"The New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters," he said. "That decision rests with the district attorney's office."

Rio Rancho police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a domestic dispute at a home in the 4600 block of Platinum Drive NE. Francisco said Romero's mother told a dispatcher that he was armed with a knife and "harming family members."

Holt said officers found Romero inside the home "actively threatening a family member while armed with two knives." He said police used a Taser on Romero and, according to Francisco, two officers opened fire on him.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene and Romero's mother and another family member were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.